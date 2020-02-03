Silent witness Will Jack Hodgson die? Is David leaving Caves?

Richard Lintern warned us that the storyline of the nerve agent might be “extremely dangerous” for the stars of Silent Witness – and he wasn’t exaggerating.

In the final minutes of Silent Witness’s last double bill of the series, Dr. Jack Hodgson (David Caves) after trying to help DS Vail (Adelle Leonce). She had come into contact with a deadly nervous substance and died a painful death in the ambulance before she could reach the hospital.

Jack is now on his way to the hospital and struggles to breathe when a paramedic in a hazmat suit begs him to stay alive.

So what now?

We should discover it in the second part, which is broadcast on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

But the information from the BBC before the episode gives us a hint about what is coming: “Jack was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed at the site of a car accident. After Thomas’s discovery that the soldier John Sealy might is exposed to a nervous agent, is it possible for someone to focus on the victim’s family? With Jack’s life in balance, it is up to Nikki, Thomas and Clarissa to find the truth and save their friend. “

Speaking on the set during filming, Lintern (who plays Dr. Thomas Chamberlain) also dropped a few hints.

“Different characters here are getting involved in the possible infection with the nervous system,” he said. “It is clear that it is an extremely dangerous situation – it is a specifically dangerous situation for forensic pathologists to be in, and a situation that you do not necessarily identify immediately. So you could end up on the stage and only hours later, or 20 minutes later – crucial minutes – realize that you should have been in one of these protective suits. “

David Caves, reassuringly for fans of Silent Witness, has indicated that he does not want to leave the show. He first participated in the show for series 16 in 2013 and has since become a fan favorite.

But again, maybe he is just keeping it very secret …

Silent Witness will take place on Wednesday 5 February at 9 pm on BBC One