Loading...

Play long enough as a forensic pathologist on the screen and your dreams will come true – as Emilia Fox, the star of the silent witness, found out.

“I definitely have dreams of doing post-mortems and other things,” Fox said.

“Because I think that when you do post-mortems, you consistently try to sort things out in your head – how they will work the next day -“

Richard Lintern, the Dr. Thomas Chamberlain plays, adding: “You also constantly learn lines before you fall asleep.

“So mine are full of bizarre words, dead bodies, ways to die, ways to kill.”

Fox, who recently also starred as Valerie Hobson (aka Mrs. Profumo) in The Trial of Christine Keeler, explained how she is always up to date when it comes to learning her lines – when they contain so much medical jargon ,

“I’m puzzling,” she said. “I have to remember things that are complicated, especially the medical ones that can be learned from the pathologist.

“And you have the body. So there is also a kind of picture that you can use to remember the words … The puzzles only remember whether a word sounds like something or whether it contains a series of letters that only trigger the memory of what the words are. Or jokes. “

Silent Witness will return to BBC One on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 9 p.m.