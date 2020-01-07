Loading...

The 2020 series of Silent Witness will be released in a cinematic style – with an airplane crash that is “like a bond film”.

The Lyell Center’s forensic experts are called to the scene when a private jet fails at the series premiere. On board this aircraft is a former U.S. ambassador who is also friends with Nikki’s American friend Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

“It was like a film set,” said David Caves, the Dr. Jack Hodgson is playing. “It was excellent. The art department did an incredible job with it. It was like a Bond film. It was incredible.”

These “dramatic scenes” were mainly filmed in a hangar in Surrey, with “The Skeleton of the Airplane” by Emilia Fox (Dr. Nikki Alexander) being revealed. “It was big.”

This two-story story about the plane crash has huge consequences for Nikki and Matt.

“In this way, his character will be reintroduced into the series, and the effect he has on our relationship is of course parallel to why the plane crashed and who was involved in the plane crash,” said Fox.

“They are trying to cope with a long-distance relationship, which is realistic. And then it affects what I think happens in this plane crash because it is in some way related to another member of his family. And so Nikki tries to take care of his needs, to be part of the crime investigation and what happened, and to reconcile work and private life when he needs them personally. “

She added: “He’s in the UK when it happens. So here comes the emotional part … It’s about feeling isolated with your emotions and who you can or can’t reach. And if you can’t speak to the people you are closest to, it can adversely affect your relationships, yourself, and your own psychological wellbeing. And how to access opportunities to deal with grief or loss or not knowing who you are. So this episode is emotionally quite a lot and it’s also about solving a crime. “

However, the plane crash is not the only stunt in Series 23 by Silent Witness.

“There are some fantastic auto stunts in this series,” said David Caves. “In the first story, I jump into a moving vehicle and fight a bit there … and I’m almost thrown out.”

And in case you’re wondering, Caves took the Tom Cruise approach to slow down the work.

“Tom Cruise would have been proud,” he said. “I did everything. They had small GoPro cameras hanging from the van. So I hung out of the van. I was buckled up. “

Silent Witness will return to BBC One on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 9 p.m.