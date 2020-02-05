Silent Witness kills Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern)

At the end of the first episode of this week’s two-part Silent Witness week, it seemed almost certain that we should say goodbye to key character Dr Jack Hodgson (David Caves) – because we left him behind for his life after being exposed to an unidentified nerve agent.

But it turned out that the writers had a big surprise, because although an important character was killed in the serial finale, it wasn’t Jack.

Instead, it was Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) who died tragically when he heroically found an antidote to the nervous system – and thereby saved Jack’s life.

Thomas had discovered an intact bottle of the nervous substance pushed down the throat of the dead scientist Katherine Duke while performing an autopsy, and although the protocol dictated that he should send it to Porton Down for analysis by the MOD, there was in this case just not not enough time.

So instead, Thomas took matters into his own hands – fitting in an insulation outfit, closing the ventilation, and unscrewing the vial to take a sample, letting it run through his machine to determine what it is.

But as he takes the sample, Thomas discovers that this is a special, previously unknown type of nerve agent that the charcoal has invaded into his protective face mask – and that his life is now in danger.

In an incredibly tense scene, Thomas elaborates on the chemical composition of the nerve agent just before he dies, allowing his team to give Jack an antidote to Jack and save his life.

If there is a more tragic heroic way to leave a series, we certainly can’t think of one!

During filming, Lintern had warned that the nerve agent’s storyline would endanger the team, but although we knew there were problems ahead, saying goodbye to such a big character would still be a big shock to fans.

Lintern has been part of the Silent Witness cast since 2014 and is taking part in the 17th series as a replacement for William Gaminara, whose character Leo Dalton was also murdered.

Series 23 by Silent Witness also saw another long-acting cast member Liz Carr leave the series after seven years of playing at Clarissa Mullery.

When the two regular customers left, executive producer Richard Stokes said: ‘Liz and Richard have brought so much to Silent Witness in their individual and brilliant ways. They are very beloved characters and we are all missed in The Lyell. “