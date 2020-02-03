Silent Witness 23 release date | BBC plot, cast, trailer

The always popular forensic drama Silent Witness is currently in his 23rd (!!) series on BBC One.

Here is everything we know so far:

When will Silent Witness be back on TV?

Silent Witness returned on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 9 pm on BBC One.

The ninth episode is broadcast Monday 3 February 2020 on BBC One at 9 p.m., with the sequel (and the last episode of this series) that follows Tuesday 4 February 2020 also at 9 p.m..

What will happen in the next season of Silent Witness?

In addition to an image of the Silent Witness cast surrounded by the wreckage of an aircraft crash (see above), the BBC has also released a synopsis for the new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a parking space. A plane crashed down. Scientific research has gone wrong. The things that end up in the Lyell Center are rarely easy. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence grows, and Nikki and the team have to work harder than ever to find the truth. “

The aforementioned plane crash has been described by co-star David Caves, who is Dr. Jack Hodgson plays, like something from a ‘Bond movie’.

The team looked for answers in the wreck of a plane crash – was it a terrible accident, or something more sinister?

Another important story for the new season will include an “extremely powerful nervous agent” that could endanger Dr.. Chamberlain (Richard Lintern) and his colleagues.

Who plays the lead role in the new Silent Witness series?

Our four main stars will return to the Lyell Center in 2020.

Liz Carr is back as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves plays Dr. Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Here is the full cast, including guest stars – which we will update weekly if the episodes go out …