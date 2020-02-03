Silent Witness 2020 – who are the series 23 cast and guest stars?

Silent Witness is back and our core four returns to the Lyell Center alongside a number of new guest stars.

These are the cast and characters for series 23, broadcast from January 2020 …

Emilia Fox plays Dr. Nikki Alexander

Who is dr. Nikki Alexander? A talented, persistent forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Center. She returned in 2004 and has been an important part of the team ever since. In her personal life, Nikki has a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – who brings along all the challenges of long-distance love.

What else has Emilia Fox been to? Recently Emilia Fox played the lead role as Valerie Profumo (born Hobson) in BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born into a family of successful actors, she started her screen career as Georgiana Darcy in the classic 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and later appeared as Dorota in the award-winning film The Pianist. Fox starred in TV shows, including The Casual Vacancy, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky drama Delicious and John Simms ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr. Thomas Chamberlain

Who is dr. Thomas Chamberlain? Since series 17, Thomas has been head of the Lyell Center, the forensic science institute in the heart of Silent Witness. In addition to an experienced forensic pathologist with expertise in toxicology, Thomas is also sober and usually has a good opinion about what is best for his team.

What else has Richard Lintern been to? Like his Silent Witness co-star Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern has also helped dramatize the Profumo Affair – playing Stephen Ward in The Crown season two (the role of James Norton in the BBC drama). He recently told the TV documentary series Nazi Megastructures and previously told the Bafta-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant.

David Caves plays Dr. Jack Hodgson

Who is dr. Jack Hodgson? The leading forensic scientist at the Lyell Center, who arrived during series 16. When he does not solve difficult murder cases, Jack trains like a cage hunter. We recently met Jack’s father, Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden), and hopefully we’ll see more of their relationship in series 23.

What else has David Caves been to? He recently appeared in the 15 Days TV series and played Clint Hill in the Jackie film Natalie Portman.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a witty and multi-talented member of the team working in the lab. When Jack arrived at the Lyell Center, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; the two have an excellent relationship and like to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), an expert in the field of digital forensic investigation.

What else has Liz Carr done? Liz Carr is an actress, stand-up comedian, broadcaster and activist for disability rights. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and led the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. You may have seen her recently in Les Misérables, while playing Fantine’s caretaker or as a Dr. Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s boyfriend. Unfortunately, he lives in Washington and is extremely busy with his job in politics. We met him for the first time in series 21 and since then we have seen them develop a strong, loving relationship.

What else has Michael Landes been to? The actor played as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits are Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitors, Angel Has Fallen and Upstairs Downstairs.

Daniel Weyman plays Max Thorndyke

Who is Max Thorndyke? Clarissa Mullery’s husband for many years. He is a digital forensic expert who sometimes works with the Lyell Center.

What else has Daniel Weyman been to? He recently played Dr. Kenny in Gentleman Jack, and previously appeared in Foyle’s War (as Adam Wainwright) and Great Expectations (as Arthur Havisham). Next is a not yet announced role in the TV series The Lord of the Rings.

Will Stevens plays John Sealy privately

Who is John Sealy private? A soldier who died during a military training exercise involving exposure to CS gas. It looks like he died of an aneurysm, but his grandmother has asked for a second autopsy – that’s where the Lyell Center enters.

What else has Will Stevens been in? Stevens is a relative newcomer to the screen, but played in a number of short films.

William Ash plays Major Mark Sealy

Who is Mark Sealy? John’s father. This is a military family and John has been in Mark’s footsteps.

What else has William Ash been to? Ash will be known as Christopher Mead for fans of the school drama Waterloo Road and also played Boleslaw “BB” Borowski in The Tunnel of Sky Atlantic.

Clare Higgins plays professor Katherine Dukes

Clare Higgins in cleaning up

Who is Prof. Katherine Dukes? The grandmother of the late John Sealy and the mother of Mark Sealy. She is a leading scientist who once worked for the Department of Defense in Porton Down, in a secret military research center.

What else has Clare Higgins done? Clare Higgins is an acclaimed theater actress who recently played screen roles on Cleaning Up, Ready Player One and BBC soap EastEnders such as Hazel Warren.

Ben Bailey Smith plays Lt Col Ben Carmichael

Ben Bailey Smith (right) in Silent Witness

Who is Lt Col Ben Carmichael? A lieutenant colonel who is closely involved with the case and maintains contact with the Lyell Center.

What else has Ben Bailey Smith been in? Bailey Smith, also known by his rap name Doc Brown, played in Law & Order: UK, David Brent: Life on the Road and Cleaning Up.

Richard Durden plays Conor Hodgson

Who is Conor Hodgson? Dr.’s father Jack Hodgson, who we met earlier in episodes broadcast in 2018 and 2019.

What else has Richard Durden been in? Durden played conservative politician Bill Cash in the actual drama Brexit: The Uncivil War starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ash Tandon plays DI Karl Guyatt

Who is DI Karl Guyatt? A detective inspector assigned to work on the cause of the death of soldier John Sealy.

What else has Ash Tandon done? Tandon is best known for playing Sharma in the acclaimed thriller series Bodyguard.

Adelle Leonce plays DS Lucy Vail

Who is DS Lucy Vail? A detective-sergeant who has previously worked with Dr. Jack Hodgson and now has to work with him again on this case.

What else has Adelle Leonce been in? Leonce appeared on BBC One drama Death in Paradise and also played Mary Mae on Shameless.

Then Parr plays Edmund “Fish” Fishbourne

Finborough Theater

Who is Edmund ‘Fish’ Fishbourne? A handy figure whose identity has yet to be revealed.

What else has Dan Parr been in? Parr played Cadet Clairmont on BBC drama The Musketeers.

Robert East plays Henry Young

Who is Henry Young? Someone Thomas meets in the military barracks.

What else did Robert East do? East played Richard Dolby on the Spooks spy vibrator and recently appeared in the Oscar contender Jojo Rabbit of Taika Waititi.

Graham Turner plays Arthur Simpson

Who is Arthur Simpson? This is a man who has an ax to grind with the grandmother of John Sealy, who works in a science lab – but the nature of their disagreement has yet to be revealed.

What else has Graham Turner been in? Turner has played various roles on medical dramas such as Doctors, Holby City and Casualty.

Tina Chiang plays Simone Taylor

Who is Simone Taylor? A junior scientist who works in professor Dukes’ lab.

What else has Tina Chiang done? Chiang played Dr. Sasha Browne in ITV’s long-running soap opera Coronation Street.