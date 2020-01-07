Silent Witness 2020 - Who are the actors and guest stars of series 23?

Loading...

Silent Witness is back and our Core 4 returns to the Lyell Center along with a crop of new guest stars.

Here are the performers and characters for Series 23 that will air from January 2020 …

Emilia Fox plays Dr. Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr. Nikki Alexander? A talented, persistent forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Center. She came back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team since then. In her personal life, Nikki has a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which is associated with all the challenges of long-distance love.

What was Emilia Fox in? Most recently, Emilia Fox was seen as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born into a family of successful actors, she began her film career as Georgiana Darcy in the 1995 classic adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and later appeared as Dorota in the award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has appeared on television shows such as The Casual Vacancy, the James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky-Drama Delicious and John Simms ITV-Thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr. Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr. Thomas Chamberlain? Since Series 17, Thomas has headed the Lyell Center, the forensic institute in the heart of Silent Witness. Thomas is not only an experienced forensic pathologist with expertise in toxicology, but also a reasonable person and usually knows what is best for his team.

What was Richard Lintern in? Like Emilia Fox, co-star of Silent Witness, Richard Lintern also helped dramatize the Profumo affair – as Stephen Ward in season two of The Crown (the role of James Norton in the BBC drama). He recently narrated the Nazi Megastructures TV documentary series and previously the Bafta award-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played with David Tennant Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw.

David Caves plays Dr. Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr. Jack Hodgson? The senior forensic scientist at Lyell Center who arrived during Series 16. If he doesn’t solve tricky murders, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We recently met Jack’s father Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden) and hope we can see more of their relationship in Series 23.

What was David Caves in? He recently appeared on the 15 Days television series and played Clint Hill in Natalie Portman’s film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a fun and versatile member of the team that works in the laboratory. When Jack joined the Lyell Center, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal; The two have an excellent relationship and like to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), an expert in digital forensics.

What was Liz Carr in? Liz Carr is an actress, comedian, broadcaster and activist for disability rights. She presented the BBC Ouch! Podcast for seven years until 2013 and moderation of the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. Maybe you saw her recently in Les Misérables, as Fantines Concierge or as Dr. Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s friend. Unfortunately, he lives in Washington and is very busy with his work in politics. We met him for the first time in series 21 and since then they have built a strong, loving relationship.

What was Michael Landes in? The actor played as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitor, Angel Has Fallen and Upstairs Downstairs.

Emma Cunniffe plays Jess Fisher

Who is jess fisher? In the first episode, a private jet crashed after getting into trouble in British airspace. Jess Fisher is an AAIB (Air Accidents Investigation Branch) expert who will work closely with the forensic team and the police to determine the cause of the crash.

What was Emma Cunniffe? Previously, Janet was in the second series of Unforgotten, DS Hawthorn on Coronation Street and Dr. See Janet Fielding in Doctors. The actress played Claire in an episode of Doctor Who, Night Terrors from 2011.

Adjoa Andoh plays DI Nina Rosen

Who is DI Nina Rosen? The detective who is investigating the plane crash.

What was Adjoa Andoh? If she sounds familiar, she may be the voice of Colonel Casey in Thunderbirds Are Go. Adjoa Andoh’s actors include Brenda Mazibuko in Invictus, Dr. Jacobs in Fractured, Margaret Rust in Liar and Francine Jones in Doctor Who – that’s Martha’s mother. She will soon be Lady Danbury in the upcoming TV drama Bridgerton.

Matthew Brenher plays Jonathan Kraft

Who is Jonathan Kraft? The former US ambassador who was the victim of the plane crash. He was also close friends with Nikki’s friend Matt.

What was Matthew Brenher in? He played as Eldar Grossman in Palo Alto and is also a prolific speaker in video games (and more).

Rebecca Oldfield plays Miriam Heller

Who is Miriam Heller? Head of a charity, the Global Crisis Committee, and passenger on the plane. Her eleven-year-old son Ezra (played by newcomer Harrison Abel) was also on the plane when it crashed.

What was Rebecca Oldfield in? She played budding engineer Erina Lessak in an episode of Doctor Who and had previously appeared in Silent Witness – in 2006 she played a character named Miranda Anscombe.

Okezie Morro plays Michael Heller

Who is Michael Heller? Miriam’s husband and Esra’s father. He received a desperate call from his son while the jet was in trouble.

What was Okezie Morro in? Okezie Morro played as Bryan Hunt in the creepy science fiction / horror series The Mist and appeared as Ekene in the TV series Shuga.

Edward Hogg plays John Stanley

Who is john stanley A psychotherapist. Pilot Rowan Cole was one of his private patients.

What was Edward Hogg in? In recent years Edward Hogg has been seen as Thomas Haxby in Harlots, Godfrey in Tabu and Varr in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands. He has also appeared in Jupiter Ascending, Nicholas Nickleby and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell.

Mat Fraser plays Jim Bell

Who is jim bell Jim is involved in a secret chat room for concerned men.

What was Mat Fraser? Raymond van Gerrit was recently seen as an Egyptian in “His Dark Materials”. Other shows include Loudermilk (as Roger), American Horror Story (as Paul the Illustrated Seal), Cast Offs (as Will), Unarmed But Dangerous (as Jimmy Loveit) and a production by Shakespeare’s Richard III. As a monarch. Mat Fraser, who has a thalidomide-induced phocomelia, is also a musician and drummer who has played in a number of rock bands and performed at the 2012 Paralympics opening ceremony.

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Kyle Cunningham

Who’s Kyle Cunningham? Kyle is involved in a secret chat room for troubled men.

What was Nathaniel Martello-White in? In addition to his work on stage, Nathaniel Martello-White has appeared in the TV thrillers Collateral (as DS Nathan Bilk), Kiri (as Ade) and Guerilla (as Dhari Bishop).

Stephanie Levi-John plays Kate Woodman

Who’s Kate Woodman? Kyle’s wife or partner. Their relationship is troubled after the loss of their young son.

What was Stephanie Levi-John in? She played Lina de Cardonnes in The Spanish Princess and appeared as a police officer in the Not Going Out Halloween Special.

Florisa Kamara plays Ella Cunningham

Who’s Ella Cunningham? Kyle and Kate’s daughter

What was Florisa Kamara in? The young actress plays Donna in the sky drama Bulletproof.