Silent Witness 2020 - Who are the actors and guest stars of series 23?

Silent Witness is back, and our Core 4 returns to the Lyell Center along with a host of new guest stars.

Here are the performers and characters for Series 23 that will air from January 2020 …

Emilia Fox plays Dr. Nikki Alexander

Who is Dr. Nikki Alexander? A talented, persistent forensic pathologist who works at the Lyell Center. She came back in 2004 and has been an important part of the team since then. In her personal life, Nikki has a transatlantic relationship with Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) – which is associated with all the challenges of long distance love.

What was Emilia Fox in? Most recently, Emilia Fox was seen as Valerie Profumo (née Hobson) in the BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler. Born into a family of successful actors, she began her film career in 1995 as Georgiana Darcy in the classic adaptation of Pride and Prejudice and later appeared as Dorota in the award-winning film The Pianist. Fox has appeared on television shows such as The Casual Vacancy, the James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans, The Tunnel, Sky-Drama Delicious and John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers.

Richard Lintern plays Dr. Thomas Chamberlain

Who is Dr. Thomas Chamberlain? Since Series 17, Thomas has headed the Lyell Center, the forensic institute in the heart of Silent Witness. Thomas is not only an experienced forensic pathologist with expertise in toxicology, but also a reasonable person and usually knows what is best for his team.

What was Richard Lintern in? Like Emilia Fox, co-star of Silent Witness, Richard Lintern also helped dramatize the Profumo affair – as Stephen Ward in season two of The Crown (the role of James Norton in the BBC drama). He recently narrated the Nazi Megastructures TV documentary series and previously the Bafta award-winning documentary Between Life and Death. In 2013 he played with David Tennant Colonel Lessard in Spies of Warsaw.

David Caves plays Dr. Jack Hodgson

Who is Dr. Jack Hodgson? The senior forensic scientist at Lyell Center who arrived during Series 16. If he doesn’t solve tricky murders, Jack trains as a cage fighter. We recently met Jack’s father Conor Hodgson (Richard Durden) and hope that we can find out more about their relationship in Series 23.

What was David Caves in? He recently appeared on the 15 Days television series and played Clint Hill in Natalie Portman’s film Jackie.

Liz Carr plays Clarissa Mullery

Who is Clarissa Mullery? Clarissa is a fun and versatile member of the team that works in the laboratory. When Jack joined the Lyell Center, he insisted that he and Clarissa were a package deal. The two have an excellent relationship and like to exchange jokes and insults. Clarissa is married to Max Thorndyke (Daniel Weyman), an expert in digital forensics.

What was Liz Carr in? Liz Carr is an actress, comedian, broadcaster and activist for disability rights. She presented the BBC Ouch! Podcast for seven years until 2013 and directed the BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal. Maybe you saw her recently in Les Misérables, as Fantines Concierge or as Dr. Marlow Rhodes in The OA.

Michael Landes plays Matt Garcia

Who is Matt Garcia? Nikki’s friend. Unfortunately, he lives in Washington and is very busy with his work in politics. We met him for the first time in series 21 and since then they have built a strong, loving relationship.

What was Michael Landes in? The actor played as Jimmy Olsen in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. His other credits include Miranda, Final Destination 2, Hooten & the Lady, Love Soup, Traitor, Angel Has Fallen and Upstairs Downstairs.

Zoë Harrison plays Jenny Shaw AND Carol Alexander

Who is Jenny Shaw? A woman found dead on the tracks. It quickly turns out that she has suffered domestic violence.

Who is Carol Alexander? Nikki’s mother. Since Nikki looks back on her own childhood and has to deal with memories of domestic violence in her own family, the same actress plays both women.

What was Zoë Harrison in? She played Jessica on the Cloud 9 television series and was the young Maria in Never Let Go.

Garry Robson plays DI Sid Clarke

Who is DI Sid Clarke? The detective inspector assigned to the case.

What was Garry Robson in? The scripts include Pitching In and Casualty. Previously, he appeared in Silent Witness as Chris Ward in a 2005 story. He is also a stage actor, author, director and performer who has highlighted the work of disabled colleagues.

Stephen Walters plays Robbie Shaw

Who is Robbie Shaw? Jenny’s husband.

What was Stephen Walters in? He has had a lot of TV roles in recent years, including Thomas Malone in Shetland, Johnny in Tin Star, DCI Mark Guinness in Little Boy Blue and Angus Mhor in Outlander. He also appeared later in Layer Cake, Revolver, Hannibal Rising and Batman Begins.

Ellie Dadd plays Cat Shaw

Who is cat shaw Jenny and Robbie’s daughter She has been through a lot in her short life.

What was Ellie Dadd in? Apart from a role in the short film Lipstick from 2013, this is her first appearance on the big screen.

Gabrielle Glaister plays Donna Collyer

Who is Donna Collyer? Jenny’s mother and Cat’s grandmother.

What was Gabrielle Glaister in? Gabrielle Glaister recently worked as Hilary in Emmerdale. She played Alison Pinion in the third series of Unforgotten and appeared as wedding planner Juliet Evans in the Midsomer Murders episode Till Death Do Us Part. Other notable roles included Trish Wallace in Family Affairs, Debs Brownlow on Coronation Street, and Patricia Farnham in Brookside. In the 80s she also appeared in Blackadder Goes Forth and Blackadder II.

Maddy Collings plays the young Nikki

Who is the young Nikki? We meet five-year-old Nikki Alexander in flashbacks in episodes five and six.

What was left in Maddy Collings? This is her first TV appearance.

Geoff Bell plays Brian Collyer

Who’s Brian Collyer? Donna’s husband and Jenny’s father. He works as a mechanic.

What was Geoff Bell in? He recently appeared on our screens as Jack Verhoeven in his dark materials and as Carl Wood in Hatton Garden. Previous roles were Fabian in Wild Target, Dean in Kingsman: The Secret Service, Tommy Hatcher in Green Street and Duncan Elliot in The Level. He is also called “The Boss” in Louis Tomlinson’s music video for “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”.

Raymond Coulthard plays Det. Supt. Donald Hart

Who is Detective Superintendent Donald Hart? A police giant who is closely involved in the case. He likes to take the helm and throw his weight around, and soon everyone will be up to date again. Donald Hart also tries to lure Thomas into his own sphere by introducing him to the people of his gentleman club and suggesting ways to advance his career.

What was Raymond Coulthard? After appearing as Young Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol in 1992, Raymond Coulthard played James Schofield in Hotel Babylon, Miles Edgerton in Mr Selfridge, Jacob Pasha in Da Vincis Demons and Mark Radcliffe in The Infinite Worlds by HG Wells and Rupert Douglas in the Oscar-winning film The English Patient. He can be seen above in a production of Shakespeare’s measure for measure.

Janine Wood plays Sharon Evelina

Who’s Sharon Evelina? Sharon works in a women’s shelter in London, where she supports abused women and runs the home.

What was Janine Wood? She played Mary Hughes in Rocket Man (the 2005 TV series, not the Hollywood hit) and starred as Clare France in After Henry and as Frances Earnshaw in the 1992 adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Recent credits include Call the Midwife (as a social worker) and Doctors (as Jenny Sinclair). It is also not the first time that we have seen her in Silent Witness. In 2014, she played lawyer Elizabeth Dunn QC in one episode.

Sian Reese-Wiliams plays Tina Harcourt

Who is Tina Harcourt? One of the women in the women’s shelter. She and her ex-husband Peter have two young girls who are involved in a dispute over custody and visiting arrangements.

What was Sian Reese-Wiliams in? The actress made a short but unforgettable appearance in the fifth line of Duty series and played PS Jane Cafferty (top). She was also DCI Cadi John in the TV series Hidden, Trudy Franken in the Requiem and Manon in the Hinterland. Sian Reese-Williams first appeared on the screen as Gennie Walker in Emmerdale, a role she played for five years.

Ben Caplan plays Peter Harcourt

Who is Peter Harcourt? Tina’s abusive ex-husband.

What was still in Ben Caplan? You will most likely recognize him as PC (later sergeant) Peter Noakes of Call the Midwife – husband of Miranda Harts Chummy (above). His other roles included Smokey Gordon Jr. in Band of Brothers, Michael Freeland in New Blood and Frank in The Commuter.

Michael Maloney plays Judge Lansing

Who is Judge Christopher Lansing? Family court judge. He also went to school with Thomas and is friends with the detective superintendent.

What was Michael Maloney in? Most recently, you may have seen him as Prime Minister Edward Heath in The Crown’s third season or Lord Bill Astor in the trial of Christine Keeler (top). Michael Maloney is a prolific actor with almost 150 screen credits. He has also appeared in the films The Five, Paranoid, The Young Victoria (as Sir Robert Peel), Notes on a Scandal and Coronation Street.

Isis Davis plays Cheryl Wilkes

Who is Cheryl Wilkes? An abused woman who lived in the women’s shelter. She has just returned to her boyfriend Owen (Liam Ainsworth).

What was Isis Davis in? She has had a handful of roles in TV shows like Electric Dreams and EastEnders as well as in films like Bruno and Lie Low.

Alexa Davies plays Lucie Hudson

Who is Lucie Hudson? A woman who has just taken refuge to reunite with her friend who is about to be released from prison.

What was Alexa Davies in? She played Julie Mugford at White House Farm and also played as Meg in Dead Pixels. Previous shows included Detectorists (Kate), Harlots (Betsey Fletcher) and Raised by Wolves (Aretha).

Seraphina Beh plays Jade Brandyce

Who is Jade Brandyce? Lucie’s abusive friend who has just left prison.

What was Seraphina Beh? She played Farah in Top Boy and is known as Madison Drake in EastEnders.

