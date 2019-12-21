Silent assassin: Watling continues to give

Loading...

"We try to adapt to whatever the wicket does as quickly as possible – so the comments from the slips, from myself, we try to pass them on to the bowlers and the captain and they can plan around what we feel behind the stumps. "

BJ, for those wondering, is the abbreviation for Bradley-John. But it's been BJ for the most part since he was a young boy in Durban, South Africa, he and his family moving to New Zealand when he was 10 years old. His talent was evident at a young age, with the northern districts on the club side and the under 19s. national and international level. And he was quickly considered a potential successor to Brendon McCullum, when the hard-hitting glover decided in 2010 to keep the wicket only in the short form of the sport.

Now with 66 tests to his credit, Watling had a wonderful year at an age – he is 34 – when a cricketer could expect his eye to diminish. He was ranked 33rd in the International Cricket Council's batting rankings before moving on to No. 6 in batting order earlier this year. overall this year) and tied for 16th in the rankings – two ahead of the wicket's closest rival, Quinton de Kock and 49 ahead of Tim Paine.

Pat Cummins, left, dives into the crease while BJ Watling, right, spills the ball on the second day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand. Credit: Getty Images

In some ways, this is not surprising because Watling was a drummer specializing in his first six tests, between 2009 and 2012, opening his first four tests. It is a role he could take over the day after Christmas if the tourists chopped the struggling Jeet Raval. Watling became the full-time glove for the test team in 2013, and he shares the record for New Zealand's sixth partnership (with Kane Williamson) and seventh window (with Mitchell Santner).

A turnaround in order, however, seems to have reinvigorated it, the additional responsibility resulting in a century against Sri Lanka at Galle and a double century against England last month at Mount Maunganui. He was the first Black Cap wicket keeper to experience a double century of testing – and only the 10th of all time. Seven of his eight centuries of testing have been doormen. Only Les Ames, Andy Flower and Gilchrist as gloverers have more.

"(Positions) six or seven – these are reasonably similar roles to be honest. You might be there a fraction earlier and have an additional specialized drummer to play with for a while," said Watling.

"I really enjoyed it and I like to score as many points as possible. The different challenges we have had this year, going to the subcontinent, a tough streak against England and now the big series against Australia, feel reasonably good but it's that type of game where things can change fairly quickly. I'm just trying to keep that momentum going. "

BJ Watling, on the right, shoots. Credit: Getty Images

It has also been pointed out that six of his centuries have led to victories and two to draws – but he has yet to deliver what he would like against Australia. In eight events, he scored 50 just once, and averaged 24.33, the least of the nine nations he faced.

He only made eight goals in the opening innings in Perth last week, playing on a solid performance by Pat Cummins, but responded by scoring 40 of 106 balls in the second at one point. giving tourists some hope of pushing the game in a fifth day. It is the fight for which it is renowned and what tourists must bring the day after Christmas to the CWM.

Races are what Watling most wants but he understands the importance of a clean sheet behind the stumps, his modesty extending to asserting that his job is not it one of the "most natural windows you will see".

BJ Watling, second from right, with his Black Caps teammates. Credit: AP

"There is nothing worse than dropping a catch or dropping one of your bowlers or your team in the situation, especially as in the last test match, it is crucial to keep your catches, "he said.

"I have always loved my stick since I was young. This is where my fun is but I put a lot of love in my outfit – trying to keep the boys alive."

Which it did, with more layoffs than any other New Zealand glove, its 224 ahead of Parore (201), McCullum (179) and Ian Smith (176). He says it is the result of time gone by but again, this is underestimated, as he has played fewer tests than Parore and Smith.

Off the pitch, Watling and his wife Jess are busy with their two-year-old son Hudson. Christmas in Melbourne will be something different for the family, just like the MCG win for New Zealand – something he hasn't tasted in a brief history of two Australian home tests of cricket.

What's up? BJ Watling ranked 6th this year

1 against Sri Lanka, Galle

77 against Sri Lanka, Galle

105 not out v Sri Lanka, Colombo

205 v England, Mount Maunganui

55 v England, Hamilton

* 40 against Australia, Perth

Total: 483 tracks at 96.6

* Batted at No. 7 in the first rounds

Career: 66 tests, 3587 runs at 40.3, 8 centuries



Most layoffs by a New Zealand doorman during tests



Layoffs matches sleeves

BJ Watling 2009-19 66 109 224 224 8

Adam Parore 1990-2002 78 121 201 194 7

Brendon McCullum 2004-16 101 95 179 168 11

Ian Smith 1980-92 63109176168 8

Ken Wadsworth 1969-76 33 59 96 92 4

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

