Sikh community that prepares care packages for women in reception centers in London

Prabhjjot Kaur (left) and Ajeet Singh were two of the many volunteers who pack goods to donate to four women’s groups in London. Every year, the World Sikh Organization of Canada and Sikhs throughout Canada, in collaboration with local community organizations, mark February 14 by delivering baked products, valentines, chocolates and personal care items to women’s shelters as part of the One Billion Rising movement. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The London Sikh community makes sure that women who are in care on Valentine’s Day feel special.

Volunteers will bake delicacies and donate toiletries – toothbrushes, shampoo and other products – to include in personal care packages that will be dropped off at the local women’s shelter next Friday.

The initiative is part of the One Billion Rising Movement, a worldwide call to action based on statistics that one in three women will be attacked during her lifetime.

London volunteers gathered this weekend to start preparing care packages.

Started in 2012, the effort is now taking place in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Regina, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. This is the first year it has been organized in London.