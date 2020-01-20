SAN JUAN (AP) – The Gobernadora of Puerto Rico, the Wanda Vázquez, which represents the family secretariats and repercussions on the recipient after the last visit in the past Huracán María.

The Salida de Fernando Gil, the secretariat of the Vivienda and the Glorimar Andújar, the secretariat of the Familia and the edition of the Gobernadora, which is composed of the negotiation of the Manejo de Emergencias and the administration (NMEAD) de la isla.

Carlos Acevedo left a review for a video on Facebook and left a review for a person with no person miles related to the registration and protection of the recipient.

“Towards a habido with a summary of the illegal results,” the press release said. “Esconderle información à la gobernadora y al pueblo constituye una falta de respeto”.

You will receive a list of information you need to check the settings again. You will receive the information you need to check the settings again.

“En ese momento, no se pudo dar información, o no se me pudo dar personalmente, de específicamente dónde estaban esos almacenes, si habían hecho inventarios con esos almacenes, qué tenían en esos almacenes”, agregó. “Ninguna de esa información me fue suministrada”.

Vázquez no explicó por qué Gil y Andújar fueron los únicos despedidos el domingo, señalando solo que había perdido confianza en ellos.

In Puerto Rico there is a video that was published on a blog, and a video that was published on a blog, and a video that was published on a video, and a video that was published on a video in one Video, in a video, in a video, in a video, in a video, in a video, in a video, in a video, in a video and in a video It was released in September 2017.

Lorenzo Delgado’s blog is the one that receives information about the winery without any special care. A personal input of light and a vendor for one person that was cited four times as a light source for a value of 6.4 that refers to a person resident in Puerto Rico. More than 7,000 people are registered in a Refugio ante fuertes réplicas.

La alcaldesa de Ponce, María Meléndez, has chosen to distribute the residentes para todos ”.

“Estuve varios días solicitando catres y agua,” said Meléndez. “I’m on a bus that leaves from Cabo Rojo and El Agua in San Juan. You can use the Sabido and the Suministros as Hubie-Exigido for the Sacaran de Inmediato. “