Signs indicate that Garett Bolles is finally getting better in the left tackle for Broncos

Garett Bolles. Credit: Ron Chenoy, US TODAY Sport.

Garett Bolles has been struggling for a long time, but is he finally turning the corner?

Since he was drafted in the first round, in 2017, Denver hoped that he would develop into the cornerstone that was left for Ryan Clady. His game, however, was anything but All-Pro level during the first three years of his career.

It was so bad for Bolles at the start of the 2019 season that Denver Broncos fans shouted for him to bank and / or cut. However, some of them may not have realized that in 2020 Bolles will enter the fourth year of its four-year rookie deal. Simple, he is not going anywhere and will be the starter again next season.

Of course fans’ frustration was justified.

Bolles, generally no. 20 picked in 2017, has never achieved its first-round pick billing. And last season, the Broncos line man whisperer Mike Munchak brought Bolles into shape.

Instead, we somehow saw an even more lost lineman to start the 2019 campaign.

During the first 13 weeks of the season, Bolles pulled out 14 penalties, allowed 21 quarterback rush and four bags. That included the horrible game with four penalties as part of Denver’s downfall against the Chicago Bears in week 2.

But somehow Bolles was able to kick it into gear in the last quarter of the season, where Pro Football Focus says he finally started to shine.

From week 13 until the end of the regular season, Garret Bolles was the 2nd highest rated tackle in the NFL with an 88.8 class

Note: they responded to this tweet and stated that it was from week 14-17.

It is clear that his pass blocking improved during the home course of the season. He achieved a score of 81 or better in four of the team’s last five matches in the pass blocking category, leaving him with only two hurries and two QB hits, along with three penalties. And the win over the Detroit Lions was by far his top game.

“We saw the best game from Bolles’ three-year career in week 16, as he placed a 93.3 final mark after not scoring higher than 80.0 in any previous game,” wrote Pro Football Focus. “He stayed clean in pass protection, so there was no pressure on 40 dropbacks, although he did have one penalty. Bolles was a monster in the run game and this week placed the most positively ranked blocks under tackles, including a beautiful reach block on a run of the fourth quarter of 13 meters. “

Taking a step back and evaluating his entire season, Bolles’ pass-blocking has improved enormously, even if some inconsistent games are played here and there. 11 of 16 games made a score of 70 or higher, while his run blocking still requires a lot of work. There, only 6 of 16 games received a score of 70 or higher, which represents only a “reasonable” player.

It’s clear that Bolles still needs to improve his consistency in the run game, but his pass-blocking prowess is certainly impressive. It indicates that he is finally turning the corner and becoming a legitimate starting gear for the Broncos.

Although a clear weak spot for Denver lies in the offensive line, they still have to give Bolles a shot at the left tackle and try to fill in the other spots (G, T) in depth this year.