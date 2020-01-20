NEW YORK – Recent economic indicators point to an easier time for small manufacturers and home renovation companies.

According to researchers from the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, the decline in the market for home repair and reform that started in the first quarter of 2019 is expected to end with the third quarter of this year. The center predicts that expenses in the fourth quarter for repairs and renovations will increase 1.5% compared to last year.

Researchers are considering various economic indicators to reach their predictions, including the sale of existing homes, the start of new homes and the sale of building materials. Homeowners tend to renovate and repair before or after buying or selling a home, even if they buy a recently built home. And many companies that renovate and repair at home are small businesses or general contractors who work alone.

Although new home sales were weak – they fell 1.7% in November, according to the National Association of Realtors – builders are building more single-family homes. The Commerce Department reported that housing started with 13.6% in November compared to a year earlier, and the number of building permits issued increased by 11.1%.

Meanwhile, a monthly report from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to a possible end to a fall in production that brought industry activity to its lowest point since the official end of the Great Recession in June 2009. The ISM, a trading group for companies purchasing managers, said the production index in December fell from 47 to 48 in November, a value indicating that production is shrinking. However, the group, whose members are small businesses, said there were positive signals, including higher prices.

“We’ve probably seen the worst,” says Tim Fiore, president of the ISM’s production company survey.

Manufacturers have been hit by a slowdown in economic growth around the world and a fall in demand in the US Trump administration rates on products from China and other countries have increased prices for raw materials and components and the trading partners of the The US have taken revenge, making it harder for US manufacturers to sell their products overseas.

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com

Joyce M. Rosenberg, The Associated Press