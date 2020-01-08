Signal problems cause significant delays on the MBTA commuter train

Loading...

Signal problems on the Framingham / Worcester line of the MBTA Commuter Rail caused significant delays for the riders on Tuesday evening.

Several trains were canceled and others were delayed due to the problem, which caused all trains along the line to stop.

Hundreds of passengers were trapped in a train for hours before disembarking at West Natick and had to find another route to get home.

“It was very, very frustrating. It was a 5:40 train from Boston, South Station, and I haven’t even returned yet,” said Joan Chambers at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“The atmosphere was not great. It was very unfortunate. People were not happy,” said Beth Herbert.

“The heat was fine. Everyone was sweating. It was cramped because it was one of the first stops after Boston,” said Jeremy Osak, who was trying to get to Framingham. “There were three of them in one seat and the aisles were full.”

The riders said that the conductors tried to provide updates, but that they themselves had limited information.

“That’s when they said, ‘If you have other options, please pursue those other options, because we have no idea when the delay will be,'” Chambers said.

“We already pay so much for such a lousy train, and then it doesn’t even work properly,” said Courtney Fahlin. “It’s just frustrating.”

The MBTA reported around 9:50 p.m. that normal rail service was operating with residual delays.

