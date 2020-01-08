Signal app supports 'view-once' images and videos

Loading...

Whisper Systems

End-to-end encrypted instant messaging app Signal is working on adding support for short-lived multimedia messages – namely images and videos that can be viewed once and then automatically deleted from a user’s device.

The feature is currently being tested in beta versions of Signal and is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks to users of the most important stable industry.

To offer users the ability to send disappearing multimedia content, signal developers have added a new button to the Signal user interface that allows users to mark images or videos as one time.

Image: Open Whisper Systems

“When you send a ‘view-once’ media message, the image or video is not permanently stored in the sender or receiver’s conversation history. Instead, an empty ‘Viewed’ media indicator helps to preserve context without preserving the file “said Joshua Lund, a developer of the Signal app.

Short-term multimedia support is one of the most requested features of the app. The app is often used by journalists, politicians, dissidents and other people who want their encrypted conversations to disappear once they have reached their goal.

The Sign app already supports short-term text messages that can be set to expire and disappear based on timers that can range from five seconds to a week.

With the addition of short-lived multimedia, Signal allows users to make conversations that disappear from devices once the interaction between the two users has ended, removing all evidence that even conversations have taken place.

Users who think they currently need access to one-time images and videos and cannot wait for this feature to reach the stable branch can follow the instructions on this page and sign up for the Signal beta program.