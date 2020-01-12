Sigma Fp review: a miniature wonder with a fatal error

“Mini but powerful, Sigma’s Fp is not afraid of being noticed by being different.”

Ultra compact design

Excellent build quality

RAW video

24MP full-frame sensor

Relatively cheap

No mechanical shutter

No built-in viewfinder or hot shoe

Only autofocus with contrast detection

Poor battery life

Sony. Canon. Nikon. Panasonic. Leica. Five companies made full-frame mirrorless cameras before Sigma entered the fight with the Fp. It is a very competitive arena. So how can Sigma hope to stand out?

Apparently by building a very strange camera.

The Sigma Fp is a different breed. Inside and outside it does not meet the design standards of other manufacturers. Despite this, or because of this, the Fp is one of the most intriguing cameras on the market. Depending on your point of view, it is a miniature wonder or a frustrating flop. It will appeal to videographers the most, but for this review I view the Fp mainly as a photo camera.

The Fp cannot do many things that other cameras can do in the $ 2,000 price range. But it too can do things that others cannot. For example, it does not have a viewfinder or mechanical shutter, but it does make RAW video and offers a computational low ISO of 6. Yes, ISO 6. This makes it a tricky camera to judge compared to its peers because it doesn’t seem straight to compete within its own price range.

It may not even have equals, but calling it ‘unparalleled’ seems to be a strong compliment. However, it is certainly unique and that is exciting.

Design and specifications

Let me go back. It is not entirely fair to say that the Fp does not adhere to the draft standards, because he embraces two that help him gain a foothold.

First, it uses the Leica L holder in contrast to Sigma’s own SA holder, making it compatible with a number of Leica and Panasonic lenses in addition to those from Sigma.

Two, it uses a normal Bayer sensor of 24.6 megapixels instead of the Foveon X3 chip from earlier Sigma cameras, such as the SD Quattro H. I hope to continue the development of Foveon because it offers advantages for certain applications for still photography, but the switch was needed to give the Fp such strong video capabilities.

The Fp looks and feels like a small, matte black brick. With a size of 4.4 x 2.6 x 1.8 inches and a hair of less than 15 grams, this is the smallest and lightest full-frame camera. Sigma made sacrifices to reach that size, but not in build quality. The camera feels like it can survive anything without a direct nuclear attack. A few different handles are available to improve ergonomics.

A ribbed pattern sprouts along the edge of the camera between the body and the LCD screen. This is not a draft statement, but a heat sink. This keeps the camera in the optimum temperature range, even when taking long shots of RAW video. Despite the visible heat sink, the camera is completely weatherproof.

However, there is bad news. The Sigma Fp lacks an electronic viewfinder, the touchscreen is fixed and the shoe support is not built in, but a screw mount protruding from the side of the camera.

I found this all forgivable, but there is one thing that misses the Fp that cannot be ignored: a mechanical shutter. Without one, distortion from the electronic shutter is a constant threat when panning or photographing fast-moving subjects. Even worse, it means that the flash sync speed is limited to only 1/30 second for JPEG and only 1/15 for RAW. If you ever photograph with flash, whether it is on or off the camera, the Fp will not work for you.

Looking at the specifications, I doubt that Sigma meant the Fp as a photo camera. It can make bursts up to 18 frames per second, but only for 24 frames. It uses a 49 point contrast-only autofocus system, and it’s not a “chic” type of contrast detection like the Depth from Defocus technology in Panasonic L-mount cameras. Due to its ultra-compact construction, it also has a small 1,200 mAh battery. Sigma does not indicate the battery runtime, but I would expect no more than a few hundred shots per charge.

In the field of video, however, the news is better. The camera records internal RAW video in the Adobe CinemaDNG format with up to 24 fps in 4K or 60 fps in Full HD. 4K RAW is internally limited to 8-bit, but 12-bit output via USB-C directly to an SSD is supported. Full HD can be recorded internally up to 12-bit. In addition to RAW, the Fp can also record .MOV video at 440 megabits per second in 4K at 24 or 30 fps, or up to 100 fps in Full HD.

A few functions that are currently missing are planned for a future firmware update. These include in-camera playback of CinemaDNG files, RAW output via HDMI and a log profile for maintaining a more dynamic range in .MOV recording.

As a video camera, the Fp can very well be a game changer.

User Experience

Photography with the Sigma Fp is fun. In combination with the 45 mm F2.8 pancake lens, it feels more like a point-and-shoot than a full-frame mirrorless camera. It is a refreshing experience, especially in the realm of the L-mount, where other cameras are known for their bulk (the Lumix S-series cameras weigh more than most DSLRs; the Leica SL2 is not far behind).

That of course changes when you mount a larger lens on the Fp. In addition to the 45 mm, I also tested the new 14-24 mm F2.8 Art and 35 mm F1.2 Art. Although these are part of Sigma’s new, mirrorless, specific DN line, they are considerably larger than the Fp. The 14-24 is impressively compact for what it is, much more than the older DSLR version, but it’s still decent. The 35 mm F1.2 is comically large.

The performance is sufficient, but not great. Autofocus works great for portraits and other static subjects. Eye detection gave me a precise focus with wide open photography on the 35 mm F1.2. It also works well in low light. Sigma says it’s good up to -5 EV, but that depends on the amount of contrast in your subject.

However, compared to the phase detection auto focus in cameras from Sony, Canon and Nikon, the Fp is slow and inconsistent. Fast recordings are therefore difficult.

Ergonomics and auto focus are less important in video production. Videographers will love how flexible this camera is, both for different lenses and for different environments. With additional 1/4 inch threads on each side, you can mount the camera vertically on a tripod or attach additional accessories to it. It is well suited for work in the air, because the light frame must make it easy to mount on a drone. I imagine it will also be used as a crash cam. You can stick it anywhere on a car and it might just be strong enough to survive the impact.

Although Sigma uses this camera by everyone from vloggers to Hollywood directors, I hesitate before I recommend it to the first. Without a flip screen there is no way to monitor yourself without an external monitor, and continuous autofocus will be unreliable for all but the most basic shots.

For every production with a crew, even a small one, I think the Fp will be fantastic. You need some accessories to fully realize the potential, including a fast SSD and an external power solution, but the results are worth the extra work.

Image quality

For still photography, the Fp delivers solid results – with one unfortunate exception. The 24MP full-frame sensor is predictably great when it comes to dynamic range and high ISO performance. ISO 6,400 is very useful and even the maximum 25,600 showed an impressively low amount of noise. You can get beautiful photos from the Fp under the right conditions.

However, there is a problem with the image ruin. In addition to limiting what you can do with flash, the electronic shutter also creates stripes when working indoors under fluorescent or LED lighting (see photo below). For many photographers this is just a dealbreaker. Photo-specific LEDs, such as the Lume Cube panel that I used to illuminate the above image, are designed to be flicker-free and work great.

On the positive side, Sigma continues to prove itself a leader in lenses. The 45 mm is not the sharpest in the world, but as a compact lens that is not what it is all about. The 14-24 mm and 35 mm Art lenses are heavenly. I save the in-depth analysis for their own assessments, but suffice to say that if you are concerned about the availability of good glass on the L-holder, that is not possible.

Regarding video, I am not set to process RAW 4K footage. I have neither the processing power nor the storage space. Even in 8-bit, 4K CinemaDNG burns 128 GB in just 10 minutes. I made some short test clips in 1080p and, wow, RAW video is really a game changer when you have to make exposure or color adjustments in the post. Nine out of ten times I would take the 12-bit Full HD of the Sigma Fp over compressed 8-bit 4K from other cameras – but it does show some aliasing around sharp details, such as text, where 4K would be an advantage.

Our bill

I have to cheer on Sigma because she’s not afraid to try anything else. The Fp is not nearly perfect yet, but it is an impressive first step. RAW video in the camera, an ultra-compact housing, superior build quality and versatility with L-mounting are all advantages. Many videographers will love it.

Photographers will still be less impressed. Without a shutter, viewfinder or other fun things such as phase detection auto focus and in-body stabilization, there are better, easier to use choices out there. Should Sigma ever make a “Mark II” version of the Fp that addresses some of these issues, I think it could be a real competitor. Here is hope.

Is there a better alternative?

The Panasonic Lumix S1 is the closest competitor within the L-holder. It costs you more, but it is also a complete camera without extra accessories. However, it is much larger and heavier, and although it records good 4K video, it does not offer RAW video.

In addition to the L-confirmation, the Sony A7 III is another good choice. It does not have the video coupons of the Fp, but the photo functions are still better, especially the auto focus. In addition, Sigma makes all DN lenses for the Sony E-mount in addition to the L-mount, so that you don’t miss it.

How long will it stay that way?

This is a solid machine and the advantage of the lack of a mechanical shutter is that there is very little that can break or wear out. You could easily use it for 5 years, if not more, and it seems that Sigma plans to keep it fresh with firmware updates.

Do you have to buy it?

No, not for photography. Video is a different story, but the ideal use of the Sigma is a niche.

