Sidney Crosby will not return to Arizona Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Sidney CrosbyThe return will have to wait at least one more game.

Mike Sullivan, meeting with reporters hours before the Penguins face the Coyotes at Gila River Arena, said Crosby would not play against Arizona.

It will be the 28th game Crosby has missed since his surgery on November 14 to repair a sports hernia. The Penguins are 17-6-4 since his absence.

Crosby did full ice training – and some of them – at the Coyotes training center in the suburbs of Scottsdale on Saturday without any apparent difficulty, but neither he nor Sullivan would commit to dressing Crosby for the Coyotes match.

Seeing how he would react to this practice was at least part of the reason.

The Penguins are in the middle of a hectic stretch in their schedule, which has limited the number of occasions Crosby has had to get on the ice with his teammates.

Also, there weren’t many intentional contacts during their training, as it’s difficult to assess how Crosby (or, more specifically, his injury) will respond to the physical punishment he absorbs during games.

“I try to have as many contacts as possible,” he said on Saturday. “It is quite difficult with the (lack of) practices.”

The Penguins are not expected to train on Monday when they play to return home from Arizona.

This means that Crosby would not have a chance to participate in another full training session until Minnesota heads to the PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7:08 p.m.

After that, they have training scheduled for Wednesday, followed by games in Boston Thursday and Detroit Friday.

To continue reading, log into your account: