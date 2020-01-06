Sidney Crosby to participate in Penguins road trip in the West

Loading...

Sidney Crosby will do the Penguins road trip to the west, it’s official.

The Penguins announced their decision by tweeting a photo of Crosby on the team’s plane this morning, seen above.

After Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Mike Sullivan stated that a decision had been made as to whether Crosby would attend the trip, but would not say what the decision was.

Crosby trained with the team in a contactless jersey on Friday, but said his participation was due more to the fact that there was limited ice time that day, which is understandable given the women’s university hockey tournament at the Lemieux Complex taking place this weekend. . Anyway, it was an encouraging sign to see him training with the team and participating in the superior power play unit.

“It would be great to be part of the group, but it’s best for me to come back,” said Crosby of his possible trip west.

The Penguins’ road trip will last three games over the next six games. They will face the Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Avalanche on Friday and the Coyotes on Sunday. They are scheduled to train in Vegas on Wednesday and Colorado on Thursday.

To continue reading, log into your account: