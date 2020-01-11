Loading...

DENVER – Sidney Crosby’s Recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia has been an obstacle today, but it is apparently not a major problem.

He had to skate, but stayed off the ice because he was not feeling well, Mike Sullivan said.

He did not specify the nature of Crosby’s disease, which was confirmed to be an illness, nothing related to an injury.

Sullivan added that the Penguins planned to bring Crosby into a full team practice Wednesday in Las Vegas, but said it failed when training became optional.

Crosby was among the handful of players who went on the ice that day.

“We are trying to make the best decisions for the team, but we also hope that we can involve Sid in a full team,” said Sullivan.

It is unknown whether Crosby will participate in the Penguins’ next scheduled training session, Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern time in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He missed his 27th straight game when the Penguins faced the Avalanche tonight at the Pepsi Center, watching the game from the press with a group of teammates.

The two other injured players who accompanied their teammates on this trip, defender Justin Schultz and before Nick Bjugstad, worked on the ice at the Pepsi Center in the early afternoon.

Defender Brian Dumoulin and before Jake Guentzel are also sidelined by injuries.

The Penguins have not set a target date for any of their injured players to return to the lineup.

