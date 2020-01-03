Sidney Crosby shaves his beard after two months

Loading...

When Ben RoethlisbergerThe season was truncated after an elbow injury that required surgery, a rather impressive beard began to grow.

Last month, during a broadcast of a game on the NBC, Roethlisberger told high school reporter Michelle Tafoya that he wasn't going to shave his beard until he could continue throwing the ball.

Casually after Sidney Crosby undergoing central muscle surgery earlier this season, a rare midseason beard began to grow. This is what it looked like in the last game he played on November 9:

… and it looked like this on Tuesday, when he skated with the Penguins in a practice of skills due to the availability of ice time, but in fact he did not participate in a full regular practice with the team:

So … it was interesting to see on Thursday, after the loss of overtime by 3-2 of the Penguins against the Sharks, that Crosby had finally shaved his beard after almost two months. Completely missing

Knowing the way Crosby operates, and it would not be surprising if the beard were tied to some superstition, I tweeted this after seeing the change:

This has to mean something https://t.co/smfUtBNZHJ

– Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) January 3, 2020

Several people followed with the same joke:

You must be ready to launch for the Steelers.

– Kevin in Albuquerque (@KevinInABQ) January 3, 2020

Is it on the same page as Big Ben?

– Seth Van Voorhis (@ 13_SethgVV) January 3, 2020

So that means you're pulling, right?

– drewflenner (@drewflenn) January 3, 2020

I don't think Crosby is going to throw soccer balls soon, but it has to mean something, right?

Maybe not.

I guess we'll find out in the next few days.

