Sidney Crosby picks up four points back against Wild

Monday evening, the day before Sidney Crosby makes a comeback in programming, I dived into the story of his performance in his first games after serious injuries.

The results are pretty clear: Crosby tends to have big performances in his returns.

He continued this trend Tuesday among the Penguins 7-3 win the Wild, with one goal and three assists performance while centering the top line between Jared McCann and Dominik Simon. He did not miss a stage after being absent from the game for more than two months.

“It’s fun to compete, with the way we work too,” said Crosby of the feeling of being back on the ice. “Just being on the bench and seeing it change after change is a great way to play. Everyone is involved, and I think it’s difficult for teams to play against.”

“It’s hard to be surprised by what Sid is doing on the ice”, Mike Sullivan said of Crosby’s performance. “When you look at what he was able to do, certainly during my stay here, it’s just hard to be surprised. He is so capable.”

Crosby clinched the second assist on the Penguins’ first goal, a power play by Evgeni Malkin. Crosby carried the puck into the area to prepare for the game:

Crosby’s second assist was the Penguins’ fourth goal of the game, another Malkin’s power play goal. Crosby passed the puck to blue like Kris Letang, who fed him in Malkin:

At 7:41 of the third period, Crosby appeared to be trying to pass a pass to an open Simon, but the pass touched Matt Dumba‘s stick and was redirected to the net:

“He tried to pass that one, it replaced him,” said Simon, remembering the room.

Crosby’s best moment for the match was undoubtedly 39 seconds later, with the game he played for the only assist on Simon’s goal. Crosby carried the puck behind the net while being followed by Ryan Donato. To escape Donato, he put the puck out of the net for himself, almost breaking Donato’s ankles in the process. Alone behind the net, he sends a centering pass to Simon, who finishes the game:

“I didn’t have to call him,” said Simon. “He found me there, it was really nice. It was not that hard for me to put it on.”

Then he caught up.

“In fact, it was.”

There was no moment in the game when the Penguins appeared to be taking action to bring Crosby back to normal action. He led all the Penguins forward in time on the ice, with 17:52. It is not a light workload.

“He works so hard, his fitness level is so good,” said Sullivan of Crosby. “It is quite difficult to simulate the intensity of the playing situations in the NHL. I’m sure it was an adjustment for him, but it didn’t seem like an adjustment for him for the rest of us.”

“I still had a few shifts where I felt they were a little hard,” said Crosby of the readjustment. “But when it comes to the pace, it’s useful to start the power play early and get your feet under you a bit. I felt like we had done a good job of building on that.”

There was a brief period in the second period when McCann started to draw, but like Crosby told Dejan after the match was more of a strategic move to prevent savage attackers from becoming familiar with a center. It’s not surprising. During the morning skating session, McCann talked about the benefits of being able to trade draws.

“We are both men in the center, we can take them at any time,” said McCann. “He can get fired, I can jump, I get fired, he can jump.”

Crosby has played with Simon from time to time this season and the last, and briefly played alongside McCann last season. It was the first time the three had played together, and the first impressions of the line chemistry were good.

“It felt good,” said Simon of the line. “I think we played hard, focused on good forward control, playing with the puck as much as we could. We are satisfied with our game today, for sure.”

“Canner was really good,” added Crosby. “He had great chances, uses his speed. Dom was in the winning battles of the net, so I think we have generated chances in different ways. That’s what we have to do.”

