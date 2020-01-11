Sidney Crosby is getting closer to joining the training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Sidney Crosby did an exercise with Jared McCann or Dominik Simon on its left side, Patric Hornqvist to his right.

He worked on the # 1 power play unit with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Hornqvist.

He stayed on the ice at the Ice Den – so-called, apparently, because frostbite maintains permanent residence there – long after the Penguins’ official training ended Saturday afternoon, working on various aspects of his game. .

Crosby looked, in short, like a guy who intended to return to the lineup soon.

What Crosby easily recognized later, it is.

His next opportunity to do so will be Sunday, when the Penguins face the Coyotes at Gila River Arena at 6:08 p.m. And while it’s far from certain that Crosby, who is recovering from surgery to repair a hernia will play against Arizona, neither he nor Mike Sullivan would exclude the possibility after training on Saturday.

“I didn’t rule out (rule out) anything, but I didn’t really discuss it much,” said Crosby.

He added that he had “no idea” what would have to happen for him to be in uniform on Sunday, before saying that seeing how he felt after Saturday’s training would be the first step.

Sullivan said Crosby “obviously had another strong day today” and would not commit to giving him a day off on Sunday.

“We are not excluding anything,” said Sullivan. “We will just take it each day as it goes.”

Crosby hasn’t played since mid-November, but the long layoff was not easy in practice. He moved at high speed on the ice and stuck shots under the crossbar and inside the posts with his regularity.

Sullivan noticed all of this, and something more about Crosby’s involvement.

“When he trains, it’s incredible, the influence he has on our team,” he said. “The pace of practice is increasing significantly. It is a credit to the way he works hard and his practice habits. It is contagious within our group.”

The Penguins are 17-6-4 in 27 games that Crosby missed, so his injury has obviously not sabotaged their season. He wasted no time, however, in dispelling the idea that he might be tempted to take additional leave to ensure that he is fully recovered.

“I don’t think I took my time,” he said. “But as long as the team played well, it was very nice to watch.”

Crosby’s time as a spectator was almost extended early in practice, when a Hornqvist fired the crossbar from the left side of the ice and struck Crosby, who was standing along distant boards, on the visor and on the front of his helmet.

A few inches lower, and it could have been pretty bloody.

Or worse.

“The hockey gods don’t want me right now, I guess,” said Crosby with a smile. “I’m glad it didn’t get in my head. … I didn’t get it in the face and I hear about it and laugh about it.”

It was not the first problem that forced Crosby to retire from training for a long time, so he is aware that regaining his timing will be an early challenge when he returns to the games.

“Everything seems to be happening pretty quickly there,” he said. “When you play games, the games seem to slow down a bit. When you miss a long period of time … the games seem to develop a little faster.”

The Arizona game is the first of six in 10 days (in five cities), which means that if Crosby is back before the star break – it is his declared intention – he will almost immediately take on a heavy workload.

He said it wouldn’t be a problem for him.

“Either you are ready or you are not,” said Crosby. “When you are ready, you are ready to handle that. … By coming back, whatever the program, I will be ready.”

Also today:

• Crosby cited McCann’s speed as something that helped their games freeze, but it wasn’t the only thing that made a good impression on him. “He shoots a lot on the puck,” said Crosby. “And with a hit like that, he should.”

• Center Nick Bjugstad and defender Justin Schultz, who are both recovering from injuries, worked on the ice after training their teammates. “They’re obviously not ready to join the team, but they are progressing,” said Sullivan.

• Here are the combinations of Penguins staff during their training:

Jared McCann / Dominik Simon – Sidney Crosby – Patrick Hornqvist

Dominik Kahun – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk – Andrew Agozzino – Sam Lafferty / Joseph Blandisi

Jack Johnson – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

Several defenders shot with Kevin Czuczman.

