It may have been a long time since Pittsburgh Penguin fans saw Sidney Crosby playing hockey for the last time, but Crosby made up for lost time. The Penguins captain returned to the line-up with revenge on Tuesday-evening when he added four runs against the Minnesota Wild in a 7-3 win. Included in Crosby’s return performance after an injury was his first goal since October 29. Crosby missed the previous 28 games with a nuclear muscle injury.

Crosby scored the first point of his night and returned effort in the first period in a nice order on the power play. The game was made possible by Crosby when he pulled all four Minnesota penalty killers and shot the Malkin puck for a series of synchronized strides. Crosby picked up the secondary assist on the goal for his contribution to the game.

Crosby rounded off his night with a new power-play assist in the first period and collected the primary assist on Dominik Simon’s fifth goal of the year. Crosby’s helper on Simon’s one-timer came just 39 seconds after Crosby scored.

Since November 12, the first game of the Penguin without Sidney Crosby, the Penguins have collected a record of 18-6-4 for 40 points and a competitive high. 714 points percentage. The 40 points represent second place in the NHL in that time span, only following Boston. The day before the first game of the Penguins without Crosby (November 11), the team was in 11th place in the NHL rankings and since then they have climbed to fourth place in the overall standings.