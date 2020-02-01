Sidney Crosby does his best and scores the winner of the game

Sidney Crosby had three points, including the winning goal, against the Flyers in PPG Paints Arena Friday night.

It was the most stunning development in Western Pennsylvania since the region had a cloudy day in winter with the sun setting in the west.

OK, maybe a little less surprising than that.

Crosby, you see, has treated the Flyers as his personal pinata since he broke into the competition in 2005; He has 43 goals and 62 assists in 70 career games against them. Of those 43 goals, six are winners of the game – including three of the last half-dozen that the Penguins have received in the extension against Philadelphia.

The most recent came 55 seconds into the extra period on Friday, when Crosby defeated Flyers’ goalkeeper Brian Elliott from the right circle to give the Penguins one 4-3 win. It was the 62nd overall game winner of his career:

“He certainly plays great games at great times,” Jack Johnson said.

That Crosby would get the goal that the game decides was perhaps no surprise, but the simple fact that the Penguins could extend the game beyond the third period was. Because although they had a two-goal lead with four minutes to go in the second period, the penguins welcomed after the Flyers Kris Letang giveaway to draw into a goal late in the second place, and then the Penguins flocked for much of the third.

“We felt like we were hanging around a bit,” Crosby said.

Yes. At the ends of their fingernails. Philadelphia had a 17-4 lead in shots during the third, but the only one who escaped Tristan Jarry was a Scott Laughton diversion that brought the game to 2:20:

While Jarry stretched out and tried to keep the penguins in play, during the last 20 minutes of regulation, Elliot’s biggest challenge was probably trying to resist the temptation to have a pizza delivered to his fold.

“We have completely dominated that period,” coach Flyers Alain Vigneault said. “We didn’t give them anything … As a rule, we should have finished. … I thought we were the much better team in third place.”

That is a fairly fair assessment, although the penguins claimed that most of their problems were caused by themselves at the time.

“I think we fired the gas a little,” Jared McCann said. “We let the break catch up.”

Fortunately for them, Jarry did not.

“Things got messy there in the third,” Johnson said. “But our goalkeeper was high.”

This was particularly the case when the regulations decreased; Jarry stopped James van Riemsdyk from between the gates with just over four minutes to go in regulation and refused Kevin Hayes on a partial escape during the last minute.

“He has made some big savings for us, especially in the last 10 minutes of the period that allowed us to work overtime,” Mike Sullivan said. “That’s what he did for us. It’s hard to win in this competition if you don’t save on time, and he made some of them for us in the third period.”

Happy as the Penguins were with the way Jarry kept them in the game, they had to be just as happy with their powerful game, which scored on both odds.

How important is it that they are productive with the male advantage? Now remember that the Penguins are 17-2-2 this season when they get at least one goal from their power play.

And when they work just as effectively with the extra man as against the Flyers, it’s reasonable to believe that the Penguins can generate a power-play goal in most of their remaining games.

“I thought we supported the puck,” Sullivan said. “We won puck battles. We didn’t force things. We took what they gave us. They put a lot of pressure and I thought the boys did a great job. There was a lot of movement … the puck moves and people move, that is when our powerplay is at its best, and I thought there was a lot of movement tonight. “

The Penguins have both received power-play goals from Bryan Rust and Letang, during the second period:

Philadelphia, which was 1-for-3 with the extra man, scored its man-advantage goal on the last of the four shots in the opening period, when the Penguins reached a total of three at Elliott.

“For the first two periods, it was just a tight game,” Crosby said. “Both teams played tight.”

The Penguins’ offense actually began to assert itself during the second period, when it scored on three of the 12 shots, and the Flyers responded in kind during the last 24 minutes of regulation.

“They gained a little speed after they scored their second goal,” Jarry said. “And they just kept coming.”

Nevertheless, Philadelphia was never able to get a head start after the Penguins wiped out its 1-0 advantage, although it dominated the third period.

“We were not at our best in the third, for whatever reason,” Justin Schultz said. “But we have found a way to get the two points, and that is all that matters.”

Yes, they found a way. The same ones that the Penguins have used dozens of times in the last 15 seasons: they got the puck for Sidney Crosby.

