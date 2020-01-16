A police officer walks along part of a sidewalk plow that was hit by a CN train at the Colborne Street intersection in London on January 9, 2018. (Free press file photo)

Warren Shostak said he uses “common sense” when driving a sidewalk plow over a railroad crossing.

He has done it many times while working for WeeBee, a subcontractor for Jackson Pools, who was contracted by the City of London to plow snow, he said Thursday, during the city trial at the expense of Occupational Health and Safety Act.

During his testimony to the Provincial Court, Shostak said he often crosses the intersection with Colborne Street. It is the same place where his colleague Malcolm Trudell, 26, was killed two years ago when he was hit by a train.

Shostak ended his service and handed over the Bobcat to Trudell just after 10 p.m. on January 8, 2018. Trudell died nearly 12 hours later with the crossing.

Malcolm Trudell was killed when the sidewalk snow team he used was hit by a train in central London. (Supplied)

The core of the process is whether Trudell can be considered a City of London employee, depending on the training and supervision of the municipality.

The city has argued that it is not guilty of failing to take reasonable precautionary measures to protect an employee and failing to provide information, instruction and supervision to protect an employee’s health and safety.

Both WeeBee and Jackson Pools were fined for similar charges after pleading guilty in July.

Thursday’s testimony focused on the drivers of the small teams and their practices on their routes.

Shostak said it is his practice at level transitions to turn the blower off, unless the snow is deep, lift the blade a little so that it doesn’t catch the rail, look both ways and then cross the tracks.

“Basically, it’s common sense,” he said.

He said he had never received detailed instructions on how to do it and his bosses would tell him to look both ways. He said he never received any training from the city.

Shostak said he had worked for WeeBee for three seasons when Trudell died. “Malcolm did the same route as me,” he said.

He said he had some training on the machine and watched a training video at Jackson Pools. He did not recognize the city training manuals when they were shown to him by the public prosecutor.

But he said he was never worried about seeing both ways while plowing. When it snowed heavily, he would open the windows to make sure he was safe.

He said that after the death of Trudell WeeBee owner Paul Barrett was advised not to plow the tracks anymore. He was instructed to drive on the road and return to the sidewalk as soon as he reached the other side of the intersection.

Justice of the Peace Susan Hoffman also heard a testimony from Don Taff, who has been plowing snow for Jackson Pools for five years. Like Shostak, when he would cross the railroad track he said, “I would lift the knife, look both ways and continue.”

He said he had followed safety training two years ago.

Witness was also city employee Bill Dark. He said that although Colborne was not part of his Dundas Street curb, he would plow the curb on his way to Dundas from the Bathurst Street yard.

He said that plowing over the tracks is precarious because the blade could get stuck on the rails if a driver is not careful. He called the Colborne junction “very dangerous.”

Dark said he would lift the knife, stay on the wheel “with a deadly grip to get over the caterpillars and breathe a sigh of relief when I leave the track.”

“I’m nervous every time I talked about it,” he said.

He said he recognized some training documents and told the court that his services were eight hours long, with an option to work overtime.

According to questions from city defense lawyer John McNair, Dark said that the safest way to cross the intersection was to plow through the sidewalk and not drive on the road and back on the sidewalk.

He said he had plowed the sidewalk along the Colborne tracks just after midnight on the day Trudell died.

Dark added that he doubted whether the section should be blown out by the contractor after moving the snow.

The ministry closed the case. Closing arguments are planned for Tuesday.

