Sidecar does not work? Here are some quick fixes.

Do you have problems with Sidecar not working?

I recently mentioned that my Apple Thunderbolt Display was dead. I am currently waiting to discover a possible replacement and, in the meantime, I am using my 12.9 inch iPad Pro as a second monitor using Sidecar.

This was a surprisingly usable interim solution, but I encountered a few problems along the way…

Looking for solutions to these shows shows that I’m not alone, so I thought I’d share some quick fixes that I found.

Using Sidecar for the first time

If you haven’t used Sidecar yet, first you need to make sure your devices are compatible. You can find all the details of compatible Macs and iPads here, and you need to be on the latest major version of the operating system for each, namely macOS Catalina on your Mac and iPadOS 13 on your iPad.

There are three different ways to activate Sidecar. The simplest of them comes from the icon or in the upper right corner of your Mac:

Click on the icon

Under Connect to, select your iPad

Sidecar does not work?

First, if you don’t see your iPad at all as an AirPlay device, check the following:

Both devices on the same WiFi network

Bluetooth enabled, on both devices

Active transfer on both devices

Connected to the same Apple ID on both

But if it still doesn’t appear, there is a Bluetooth problem that can prevent the Mac from seeing the iPad. This can be resolved by disabling Bluetooth on the Mac (from the menu bar, top right) and re-enabling it.

Second, if you get a black screen on your iPad when you try to extend the desktop, as I often do, that solves it. On Mac:

Click on the AirPlay icon

Select Integrated mirror retina display (when iPad should come to life)

Return to Use as separate display

Let us know in the comments if you have encountered problems with Sidecar that is not working and if these solutions work for you.

