Gary Stern new co-owner of Montreal Alouettes. (Photo: CFL / Peter McCabe)

Entrepreneurs Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern bought the Montreal Alouettes.

Spiegel is the founder and CEO of Crawford Steel and Stern is the company’s chief executive officer. The Als were bought by S and S Sportsco, a division of Spiegel and Stern.

The two businessmen had previously invested in Quebec, including steel mills in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda, and property holdings. Stern will be the leading governor of Als on the CFL Board of Governors.

“We not only see this as a challenge, but also as something that can be a lot of fun. We commit to them and our players, coaches and the front office to do everything we can to ensure that this team is successful. Our goal is to make Montreal and Quebec proud, ”said Stern.

“We do great business in Quebec and have great respect for the province. We want to build this organization the way we built our business: by employing good people and supporting them in their work, working with great partners and understanding the market. “

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie led the process. The CFL officially bought the Alouettes from Wetenhall at the end of May 2019. The league and the Wetenhall family had worked for several months to identify and evaluate potential new owners, and this process was under the leadership of Ambrosie.

“These gentlemen came out with the best offer and the best interests of the Alouettes and their fans. They have a real passion for football in Montreal and the determination and resources to make the team successful in the long term, ”said Ambrosie.

The roots of the Alouettes are so deep. The first written report of a football game in Montreal dates from 1868. The first pro team in Montreal was organized in 1872 in the Mechanics Hall Building at McGill University.

The Montreal Alouettes Football Club was founded in 1946 as the successor to the teams of previous years and the team’s name was chosen to honor the first French-Canadian squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force, known for its boldness, bravery and skill.

The Alouettes have since won seven Gray Cup championships (1949, 1970, 1974, 1977, 2002, 2009, and 2010) that featured several Canadian Football Hall of Famers, including Hal Patterson, Wally Buono, and Ben Cahoon, and above all many dominant teams in the 1970s and 2000s.

Bob and Andrew Wetenhall owned the team for a 22-year period that included three Gray Cup championships, 10 first places and a record of 223 wins against 172 losses and a tie. Eleven Alouettes were inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, including the older Wetenhall himself as a builder in 2015.

Wetenhall had owned the Alouettes since 1997 when he brought the team back from the brink of bankruptcy. He was responsible for the team’s successful move and expansion to Percival Molson Stadium, while overseeing the team’s dominance from 1999 to 2012.

While the ownership process was ongoing, Montreal saw a resurgence in 2019 when head coach Khari Jones led the Als to a 10: 8 record, earning the franchise its first post-season spot in four years.

Spiegel and Stern usher in the new era of Alouettes in Montreal.