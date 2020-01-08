Sick of It Season 2 Review: Karl Pilkington's series is excellent

Loading...

Karl Pilkington insists that his recurring Sky One series “Sick of It” is not a comedy, no matter how high the bill. “It’s not supposed to be that funny,” he said recently at a press screening of the first and fourth episodes of the second series. “The laughter got on my nerves.”

In a way he is right – it is rarely less than amusing and there are some fantastic one-liners in the six new episodes (“People are like farts – some are big and loud, some go unnoticed”). But the wide laugh of the way it was presented in Pilkington’s previous travel report shows An Idiot Abroad (2010-12) and his follow-up The Moaning of Life (2013-2015), in which the dead Mancunian is in a series of increasingly unusual Situations around the world are in short supply.

However, that is the whole point. Come to Sick of It to see sights like Pilkington in a tribal jockstrap, and you will be disappointed. But stick with it, remove your prejudices and find something very special.

Sick of It is Pilkington’s second leading actor gig – after appearing in his old cohort Ricky Gervais’ Derek – and sees him both play “Karl”, a character who is largely based on himself, maybe when he’s on his previous radio unsuccessful and screen ventures and ‘Inner Self’, an imaginary lookalike that expresses all of Karl’s worst and greatest fears.

It is not a sitcom in the traditional sense, but it does manage to find moments of joy and pathos in the devastating everyday life. No wonder Pilkington, who also writes with Richard Yee, sees Ken Loach’s works more as inspiration (his favorite film is Kes from the 1970s) than any television or film comedy.

Although it occasionally deviates from the surreal – there is a sequence here that, for reasons I don’t want to spoil – is to put Pilkington’s head on a baby’s body – Sick of It mainly deals with the everyday. From clumsy encounters with old schoolmates to the complications of dating in middle age to addiction to cookies, this is a show about being profound in the world.

The biggest change compared to the first series is that Karl now has another voice in addition to Inner Self – the charming, impetuous and very real ruby ​​(Marama Corlett, grandiose). This is an addition that not only helps that this second series does not follow the same path as the first, but also drives Karl the character and Karl the actor in new and challenging directions.

Pilkington’s other often-repeated claim about Sick of It is that he is “not really an actor”. He hadn’t even originally planned to appear on the show, preferring to stay out of the spotlight. “I thought I wasn’t an actor. If someone else did it, he’ll do a better job,” he told the Belfast Telegraph in 2018.

Here I would definitely disagree – it is true that Pilkington plays a character who is a subtly optimized version of himself, but his performances have a relaxed, naturalistic quality, coupled with the innate charisma and wit that made his travelogues so entertaining that he’s absolutely a compelling screen presence. He has clearly grown as a performer since Derek’s beginnings, has two different appearances in “Sick of It” as “Karl and Other Self” and appears in scenes with greats like Dean Lennox Kelly from Shameless and “This is England” as Jo Hartley on. (After all, Shane Meadows is interested in meeting him …)

While the second series of Sick of It only deviates a few points from perfection, the third episode is a little too much fun beating Pilkington’s character to the end, while a turn to the end of the series is not entirely emotional impact it could – it is nevertheless an intelligent, well-observed, touching and funny reflection on the subtleties and trifles of modern life and a further development of the already impressive first series.

Or, to put it pilkingtoner, this is much more than just “okay”.

All episodes of Sick of It will be available on Sky One and NOW TV from January 10th