Sick dog warns Michigan family of carbon monoxide leak: “He just didn’t seem right”

ZEALAND, Mich. – (WXMI, CNN) A family in Michigan was able to escape from a carbon monoxide leak thanks to a dog, Rascal.

Diane Smith said her dog started showing signs of delay on Tuesday.

“He didn’t come to me well when I called his name, he didn’t come to the kitchen,” she said. “Well, he finally came into the kitchen, but he just collapsed, so I got him goldfish crackers and he didn’t want anything to do with that, which was unusual.”

Smith took him to the vet who found no sign of illness, so they went back home. But Rascal started acting weird again.

“I picked him up, he was as weak as it could be, and we sat there on the couch, and he just lay there,” she said. “He didn’t respond as usual, he just didn’t seem right.”

So Smith texted one of her friends.

“She passed it on to her husband, who told her to leave the house, it could be carbon monoxide, so I thought no, the alarm didn’t sound. But I went outside anyway and I am really glad I did, because he was fine when he came out in the fresh air, “said Smith.

Smith’s oven was broken. And even though their CO detector didn’t sound, the oven was leaking carbon monoxide.

“Oven guy said we could have a low-level leak, that’s not high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long that has been going on,” said Gary Smith. “Although it is not ready to kill you, it will still have consequences for you, especially dogs, it affects more than people.”

If it had not been Rascal to raise the alarm – with himself – who knows how much worse it could have been.

“He was the alarm clock, so we are grateful to him for making that alarm sound because the other alarm didn’t sound,” Diane said.

