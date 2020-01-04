Sick and sore kiwis finally regain their fighting spirit

Loading...

Matt Henry broke his thumb while drummer Jeet Raval was forced to leave the field due to the virus spreading through their camp.

At one point, their situation had become so dire that batting coach Peter Fulton had the Whites ready to play in case another man fell.

"For us, it was an opportunity to say" there is nothing to lose ". There are guys who are sick, there are injuries and troubles but it is a chance to galvanize us and come together and fight for each other, "said spinner Todd Astle.

"It’s just hanging on there and knowing that our fight and commitment to each other is second to none. We had to make sure we could believe this. We actually had a great day today hui. We didn't have a whole lot of that. " "

The Kiwis have taken extra hygiene precautions to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

"It wipes you out, you have no appetite and the guys are tired," said Astle.

"We don't want someone else to go down, of course. It has shaken us up a bit and our plans, but at the same time, it's something we have to manage and make our best. "

Black Caps arrived in Australia a month ago with high hopes of breaking a 34-year drought. Instead, one of the best, most accredited New Zealand teams to land on these shores risks becoming the first kiwi team to undergo a 3-0 whitening in Australia.

There are still grim numbers on the dashboard for the Kiwis but it could be much worse. Although Marnus Labuschagne continued its rich form vein, Australia lost its last seven wickets for 166 without any further play reaching 50.

The Kiwis then dug with the bat while openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham produced their longest partnership in terms of overs and their third most productive in terms of runs.

Their union of 63 is the eighth on the all-time stand opening list in Australia. The first three all came to SCG, where the bottom bounce more closely matches the conditions they know well at home.

Under ordinary circumstances, New Zealand's stance should foster optimism among his fans, but without their ace airstrike Kane Williamson and medium rock Henry Nicholls, the first total of 454 hosts should seem like a tiny bit point on the horizon.

Nevertheless, they will start the third day knowing that they can give themselves a great chance of saving the match if their under-manned lineup can challenge the odds by achieving a solid performance with the bat.

The Black Caps are expected to beat a batter for the second straight game after Henry's injury. The speedster delivered 11 more overs on the second day, claiming the Travis Head wicket.

He had his left thumb tied and placed in a splint with the team saying that his stick this match will be "match dependent". In other words, it will only hit if necessary to save or win the game, although the latter scenario is unlikely.

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

