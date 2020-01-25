Siakam's progress toward the level before the injury of the game Raptors passed Knicks

NEW YORK – No one knows better than Pascal Siakam that, not as great as his seemingly out of nowhere path to NBA stardom, it has not unfolded in a straight line.

“What was I last night, 1-for-what?” He said in the moments after he heard he was going to be an All-Star game starter. “It’s about the journey.”

He referred to his last bump on the road: 1-for-8 out of three in his most recent game, a Raptors win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

But he touched a bigger point: just as the NBA world has come to know what his teammates and Raptors fans have known for a while – that Siakam is a serious talent – he is stuck in his first period of his breakout season.

His performance in the Raptors 118-112 victory over the humble New York Knicks will not be at its peak, but there were some signs of progress.

Siakam was aggressive in attacking the defense quickly from the dribble and decided to paint his feet to score or attract attention so that he could move the ball to an open teammate. His three-pointed stroke is not quite back in peak shape, but he has hit a number of important ones.

Overall? A solid night’s sleep, as Siakam finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, along with three assists, while photographing 9-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three.

“I thought we saw some more Pascal-like moments tonight,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. “The start – (he went) straight down and in (to the traffic), a little more direct line rides, and then clearly the finish. And that is good. “

The Raptors were led by Kyle Lowry, who is likely to make his sixth All-Star game, but must be selected by the coaches to earn one of the seven remaining places. Lowry reinforced his case with 26 points and three triples when Toronto shot 17-for-35 from deep.

And although Lowry’s ability to make winning games in large games has become his calling card, there is no doubt that his willingness to bring his “A” game – even against the Knicks – is part of his identity that also respects coaches.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Lowry said when asked if he ever thinks twice about throwing his body back and forth everywhere chasing every single ball. “I’m just going outside to win games. I do what it takes to win basketball games. That is what I do. “

The Raptors also won their share as they extended their streak to six, improved their record to 31-14 and are now connected to the Miami Heat for second place in the east.

Toronto is now moving on to San Antonio Sunday for a matchup against DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs. If you buy them, they can really build on this successful piece because they then play the lottery-bound Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

But for the Raptors to be their best, they need Siakam to be at their best, and he hasn’t been there too late.

In his first six games since his return from an absence of 11 games due to a groin injury, Siakam still had to play at the level that earned him a starting point in the All-Star game.

On the way to Friday night’s game against the Knicks, he shot only 20 percent of the three, and had generally not produced at an all-star level – such as his 16.3 points and six rebounds at 43.7 percent shooting and two turnover (against three assists) in 28 minutes could witness a match.

Before he was injured, he took an average of 25 points and eight rebounds per game, shooting 46 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three. Elite production.

It makes sense that he would struggle, given that he was extremely limited in what he could do while on the road for more than three weeks.

“You spend a month without playing basketball, you can’t simulate it,” Siakam said. “You can’t practice or run or do something that matches the speed of the game. I expected it. “

Part of his struggles can be attributed to Siakam who still feels how to use a speed of use that is among the highest in the NBA, after he was even more secondary last season.

No matter how steep Siakam’s growth curve has been, it is easy to forget that it is still a learning process for him.

Before the game, Nurse said that the route from Siakam to his best basketball could just go back to his roots.

“I always say” you should always go to your bread and butter, “and his bread and butter to me is his energy,” said the Toronto coach. “He runs on the floor, he plays on the ratchet, he is fast at the front of the rim. Make sure you don’t forget things like that.”

It is harder to do all that when a defense revolves around you – something that Siakam is still new to.

“We are coming into a number of situations where he has now (where) changed his pace a little,” Nurse said. “He gets the ball and he sees three or four defenders in front of him, and you have to investigate that a bit.

“You start bouncing it and you have turned your head and there are many different scenarios through which he tries to work his way through and lock that kind of mentally from which he can benefit.

“(So) take what is there, but even if they send two or three defenders, you have to find the right game.

“There is still much growth left.”

Siakam kept it simple against the Knicks. He scored a layout at his first touch and sprinted a moment later.

Those were bright spots, because the Raptors started slowly and the Knicks followed 26-20 after a quarter. After that, a few more three were missed, but when the Raptors began to take control of the game, Siakam began to defend himself and entered half with two more lay-ups.

In the third quarter he was able to mix it up – drive and find Marc Gasol for a couple of three; get into the paint to score for himself and eventually drop one of his own triples.

The Raptors led 85-79 after three quarters and pushed that advantage to 12 early in the fourth – all while Siakam and most other starters were seated, while Toronto was partying in an overwhelmed second unit in New York.

The Raptors don’t need Siakam to play at a star level every night, and they certainly don’t need it against the Knicks. He was one of the five Raptors with at least 14 points in the night. You think they would have found a way anyway.

That’s good, because there are still a few edges to sand off. Halfway through the fourth, Siakam checked in again, caught a pass in the post, tried to turn and was doubled and turned it around.

It is a defense game that he must be ready for. Turnover helped cause a Knicks peak that saw them go on an 11-3 run and reduced the lead to two with 5:15 to play. A moment later, he dropped Marcus Morris on a three-point hit, allowing the Knicks to connect the game with 103-103 to play for four minutes.

But Siakam looked quick and agile on Morris in the following possessions and, after an OG Anunoby had led three Raptors, Siakam cut hard for a Fred VanVleet pass, got fouled and hit a few free throws to place Toronto with five.

After the Knicks withdrew inside, Siakam’s driving thunk with 1:09 on the left gave the Raptors a little more breathing room and his triple with 15 seconds left ice.

He finally looked like himself.

“I don’t think I was at my best, but I had a little more push, ran a little more in transition – little things,” he said. “Also in the field of defense, (I) I move better, so I’m excited about becoming who I am again. I’m not 100% there, just to get rid of that little bit of rust, but I’m heading in the right direction. I will continue to do that and the rest will follow. “

The performance of Siakam was not mission-critical and perhaps not close to the heights he showed at the start of this season.

But there will be games where Toronto needs him to carry them to victories they don’t deserve, and games can only be won with him at his best to push them over the top.

Siakam, All-Star starter, is not quite there yet. But there are signs that he is on the road again.