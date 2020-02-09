“Shved Unleashed” – Many Celtic fans respond to Scottish cup recording

The free Shved campaign got a bit of a lift today after Neil Lennon announced his team for the Scottish Cup match against Clyde.

Maryan Shved has become a bit of a mystery since Brendan Rodgers blew away fans by stating that he knew nothing about the player when he signed for Celtic. Since then, fans have only made YouTube clips of the winger who hit the target in his home country. What they really want is to see if he can score those goals while wearing Hoops.

So far he has not really given the opportunity and there was talk of a loan in January. The player has taken the bench today and these fans want to see their player crack.

SHVED IS FREE

– • (@ AC67__) February 9, 2020

Shved babyyyy pic.twitter.com/yQx6vQbL0m

– Ross Tervit (@ Rosstervit44) February 9, 2020

No way is #Shared on the couch 🙏🙏🙏

– D I R T Y_ D E R R Y 🍋 (@ pauljgibb83) 9 February 2020

Shved pic.twitter.com/y9d6ri8wV5

– Dom (@DomDevine_) February 9, 2020

Storm Ciara has again blown Shved into the country pic.twitter.com/TXCUEVe0NL

– (@ReeceMckay67) February 9, 2020

RELEASED

– Conor Shepherd (@ ConorShepherd3) February 9, 2020