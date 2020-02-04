Shved removed from Europa Squad – Neil Lennon explains the situation of Winger

Neil Lennon was asked about his Europa League team with the deadline for submitting the team that has now passed for the final 32 of the competition.

Lewis Morgan and Scott Sinclair leave two free spaces on the side, which would be perfect to add the two new bhoys. However, Jeremie Frimpong was not part of the Europa League group and had to be registered this time, which means that someone would have to drop out.

Asked about the two new acquisitions and Jeremie, Neil Lennon told CelticTV:

“The three are in the team”

When asked who missed the Celtic manager, he said, “It will probably be Maryan Shved”

“He found it difficult, he struggled with the English, he does not reach the level in training like the rest of them is”

“He is still a very talented player, but he still takes a little more time to adapt”

Shved has played a total of 35 minutes for Celtic since he officially signed with the club in the summer. The winger does not make squadrones and many supporters have been desperate to see what he can do.

This is the first correct insight that Neil Lennon has given us why he is not getting a game. If his training is not in order, it would be difficult for Lenny to get the winger over others.

It is up to Shved to ensure that Neil cannot leave him outside the team. If you look at other players who are currently occupying the side, they have had to fight for a spot with their nails and nails.