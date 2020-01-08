Shutter hotel inspected by city staff | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The Quality Inn has been closed since the summer. (Michael Joel-Hansen / paNOW Staff)

By Michael Joel-Hansen

Guilty hotel

January 8, 2020

Staff from the city of Prince Albert check in at the Quality Inn Hotel in the downtown with shutters, which can become a public property in the coming month.

The hotel, which has been closed since the summer, received a few visits from municipal staff this week. City Manager Jim Toye said the city is looking at the property as they work to recover taxes through the provincial tax enforcement law. The hotel owes almost $ 700,000.

“It’s not a building in the city, but we’re in a tax enforcement process,” he said.

Toye explained that the staff had been in the building for the past two days to check if everything was in good condition. This meant that nobody came in and that lights and heat were working. Toye said taking these actions helps protect the interests of the public with property owners who owe taxes.