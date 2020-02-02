Shubenacadie Sam bows to Groundhog Day, but Wiarton Willie is ready

The folksy, mid-winter tradition known as Groundhog Day will begin later today, but one of Canada’s best-known shadow-casting critters will be absent.

With a stormy snowstorm expected to dump up to 15 centimeters of snow on parts of Nova Scotia, the annual event northeast of Halifax with Shubenacadie Sam has been canceled.

Instead, staff at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park are expected to announce Sam’s prediction on social media at 8:00 am Atlantic time – although the park remains closed.

Sam is always the first groundhog in North America to predict how long the winter will last, with Wiarton Willie offering a bet in Ontario about an hour later.

The Punxsutawney Phil of Pennsylvania is also expected to appear – about 30 minutes after Sam – with his top managers at Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill outside Punxsutawney, Pa., About 100 kilometers northeast of Pittsburgh.

Folklore wants a groundhog to see its shadow on February 2, to retreat to its hole and announce another six weeks of cold weather – not bad by most Canadian standards.

However, it is thought that spring-like temperatures are on the way when there is no shadow.

The ritual may have something to do with the landing on 2 February midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, but nobody knows for sure.

Some say that the tradition can be traced back to Greek mythology, or that it could have started with Candlemas, a Christian custom named after the burning candles during the feast of the Purification of the Virgin Mary.

One Scottish verse summarized the superstition: “If Candlemas Day is clear and bright, there are two winters in the year.”

In medieval Europe, farmers believed that hedgehogs emerged from their burrows to catch insects, which was a sure sign of an early spring.

However, when Europeans settled in eastern North America, the hedgehog was replaced by the groundhog.

On the west coast they now rely on marmots such as Van Island Violet. Just like groundhogs, marmots are a kind of large ground squirrel.

For most winter-tired Canadians, Groundhog Day is a welcome diversion, but these rodents with a nose nose don’t have a good track record when it comes to long-term forecasting.

In his book ‘The Day Niagara Falls Ran Dry’, climatologist David Phillips cites an investigation into 40 years of weather data from 13 Canadian cities, showing that there was an equal number of cloudy and sunny days on 2 February.

At the time, the predictions of the groundhogs were only 37 percent of the time.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

The Canadian press