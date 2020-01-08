Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Dean Morgan Middle School students will perform “Shrek the Musical JR” on two dates in January.

The musical is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film “Shrek”.

“The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek, who sets out to save a princess from a dragon,” said the Natrona County School District. “But it turns out that in order to be successful, Shrek has to overcome an even bigger obstacle: he has to learn to believe in himself and to open his heart to others.”

“Shrek’s unique discovery story encourages each of us to question our prejudices, review what we think are our limits, and work to better understand ourselves and others.”

The performance includes music by Jeanine Tesori and texts from a book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

The musical also performed on Broadway.

“The original Broadway production with Brian d’Arcy James as Shrek and Sutton Foster as Fiona ran for twelve months and received a total of twelve Drama Desk Awards and eight Tony Award nominations, including the best musical,” it continues. “The musical has been adapted to be performed by students of the educational music theater consultancy iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.”

The school district says Dean Morgan’s actors and crew have undertaken a journey similar to that of the green ogre.

“The actors and crew in this production embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests learned more about each other while working toward the common goal of presenting this musical,” says NCSD.

The screenings will take place on January 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Dean Morgan Cafe at 1440 South Elm Street.

Entry is free for everyone.