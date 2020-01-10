Loading...

The Mandalorian was a big hit for Disney +, but it’s not entirely clear what the next original content from the streaming service will look like. It’s still a few months until one of Disney + ‘s Marvel series is completed, and now it appears that another of the upcoming series is facing creative difficulties.

Variety reports that the production of the Lizzie McGuire revival will be interrupted after series show runner Terri Minsky has left the show after only shooting the first two episodes. Minsky created the original Lizzie series, which aired on the Disney Channel for two seasons in the early 2000s. The 65-episode show started the career of Star Hilary Duff, who played the premature title character. The original by Lizzie McGuire produced a successful spin-off film and is still a favorite among millennials.

Regarding Minsky’s sudden goodbye, Disney said to Variety …

Fans have a sentimental bond with Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After shooting two episodes, we decided that we need to move in a different creative direction and add a new lens to the show.

This is how Disney’s official press page describes the new Lizzie McGuire:

The Disney + original series is in production. Lizzie McGuire is just 30 years old. She seems to have everything – her dream job as an assistant to a chic New York decorator, her dream person, and a quaint Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always what they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter ego, Lizzie navigates through the ups and downs of adulthood in an animated form.

No replacement for Minsky has been announced yet.

Gallery – The best TV shows on Disney +: