Should you shorten 2020 on your checks? No.

You may want to reconsider the 2020 abbreviation on all checks, forms or official documents you deposit this year.

What is going on: Fraudsters have a new opportunity to take advantage of your documents and forms because of the new year, reports CNN.

Fraudsters could exploit those who abbreviate 2020 as just “20” because they can add additional numbers to the data, which could leave you vulnerable to fraud.

Example: If you put “1/6/20” on a check, a crook could find the check and add “21” at the end of the date. The check is then active and no longer old, which could put you in danger of losing money.

Example: You sign a contract to borrow money. You add “1/6/20” as the date. If you miss payments, a scammer could add “19” at the end and do so “1/6/2019”, which could be used as an argument that you’ve missed years of payments, reports CNN.

warnings: Police officers have warned against the idea of ​​shortening the date, according to ABC News.

George E. Moore Law Office, LLC: “When signing and dating legal documents, do not use 20 as the year 2020. March 3, 2020 being written 3/3/20 could be changed to 3/3/2017 or 3 / 3/2018. Protect yourself. Do not abbreviate 2020. “

Point: Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, told CNN that there was no evidence. But you have to do your best to stay safe.

Rheingold: “It’s just another precaution, another chance to warn people that there are people who will take advantage of you.”