Should you seal a pact with this adjustment?

Persona 5 was released in 2016 and is very popular with viewers. This made it one of the most popular entries in the persona sub-series of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. Not surprisingly, due to the game’s overwhelming popularity (which even led to the protagonist of the game being included in the Super Smash Bros .: Ultimate roster), a manga adaptation was produced shortly after the game was launched, which Hisato Murasaki was written and drawn by the D-Crackers artist. Thanks to VIZ Media, the series has officially found its way to western audiences. The first volume in the series was published earlier this month.

For fans who played the game, the well-written and exciting story will be mostly known, as the manga remains extremely true to the source material. Some minor changes are made to adapt the story to the narrative form of a manga – the protagonist is developed as a unique character and is named Akira Kurusu. Morgana’s introduction and role in the escape are changed slightly, and the absence of Joker’s questioning as a framing device – but once you’ve played the game, you already know what to expect on Akira’s first day at the Shujin Academy.

Murasaki’s art may not be an exact copy of the style of persona series artist Shigenori Soejima, but it cleverly captures elements such as the darkness of Kamoshida’s palace and the intensity with which Ryuji calls Captain Kidd for the first time. Unfortunately, the lively and thematic aesthetic of Persona does not make the leap to an exclusively black and white medium. While this doesn’t affect the overall quality of the manga, you can’t help but believe that a small part of the game’s personality has been lost in the translation.

Aside from some beautiful artwork and a refresher on game history, the manga unfortunately offers little for fans who have already played the game. For readers unfamiliar with the source material, it offers a well-crafted introduction to phantom thieves, and the exploits of Kurusu’s first raid will bring interested readers back to volume 2.

A review of this manga was provided by VIZ Media.