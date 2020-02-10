Should the NHL try to reduce the number of shootouts?

CRANBERRY, Pa. – Shootouts can be a point of discussion among fans. Is it a good way to determine the outcome of a game?

Proponents of the shootout such as the excitement it can cause. Opponents of the shootout sometimes reduce it to a ‘skill competition’.

What do the players think of the shootout as a way to decide a game?

Brandon Tanev is a regular for pastime penguins and has two extended goals this season – October 16 against Colorado and January 4 in Montreal. However, if a game reaches a shootout, it is unlikely to make an impact because it has never attempted a shootout in the NHL.

“I think it’s good for the regular season,” he said about shootouts. “The playoffs it’s nice not to be put in that situation to decide a game when things are a bit more important. However, I think it’s good for the hockey game itself, it gives it a little more excitement for the people who watch. It’s something guys have been good at it for a while and it brings another benefit to the game, which is fun. “

Dominik Simon has only been in one shootout in the NHL this season, the eight-round shootout against the Coyotes. He was, however, a regular customer in the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton shootout setup.

“I think it’s cool,” said Simon from the shooting. “It’s certainly fun for the fans. It’s offensive, one on one. I don’t mind, it’s a good concept. The OTs are also very offensive, so you usually don’t get involved. If so, then I don’t mind. “

Dominik Kahun also took his first NHL shootout attempt in that Arizona game.

“There has always been a shootout since I played,” he said. “I do not mind.”

And for a goalkeeper?

“I do not mind,” Tristan Jarry said with a smile.

The NHL has already tried to reduce the number of shootouts. The switch from a five-to-five extension to three-to-three was a step in that direction, with open ice leading to more goals.

The minor leagues are often a testing ground for rule changes – the AHL tried three-on-three before the NHL adopted them. This year, the ECHL extended its three-in-three extension from five minutes to seven, dramatically reducing the number of extension games that came to a shootout. Last season, 78 of 197 ECHL matches that went overtime went to a shootout, for a percentage of 40 percent. From February 10 of this season, 133 games entered the extension, and only 30 of them went into a shootout, to only 22.6 percent of all overtime that reached a shootout.

Adding just two extra minutes of three-to-three reduces the number of shootouts by almost half.

In the NHL this season, there were 200 overtime games from February 10, and 73 of them went into a shootout. That is a percentage of 36.5 percent, comparable to the ECHL percentage of 40 percent before the switch was made from an extension from five minutes to seven minutes.

I think a lot of people agree that a shootout is better than a draw or continuous overtime in the regular season. But what if the NHL adopted a similar rule change as the ECHL, with an extension of about two minutes to reduce shots?

“Seven sounds like a weird time,” laughed Simon of the idea. “But I think it depends. Some fans like it, some fans don’t. The same with players. Some like the shootout more, others prefer OT.”

Tanev, for example, sounds like he would appreciate it a little extra three out of three.

“I think that if you get the chance to see the best players in the world play three-for-three for a little longer, it would make things more exciting,” he said. “You try things and see how it works. I mean, either shootout or three-to-three, they are both very exciting. They are both good for the game.”

