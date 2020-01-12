Should the Broncos consider a reunion with Wade Phillips?

The 2019 season is over for the Denver Broncos, and while the team is looking to the next season, there is an interesting coach candidate on the market who could find his way back to Denver.

Wade Phillips – known as Son of Bum among most on Twitter – recently announced that his contract would not be extended with the Los Angeles Rams after the team was far below expectations in 2019.

Phillips is now a free agent and has expressed the wish to continue his coaching career.

I have heard from the rams that my contract is not being renewed.

I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success over the past 3 years. I especially want to thank the players with whom I have enjoyed working. I still want to coach and feel that I can contribute.

– Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 6, 2020

Before joining the Rams, Phillips was Broncos’ defensive coordinator under head coach Gary Kubiak. Phillips was the brains behind the leading defense of the Broncos that eventually crushed the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Phillips served as the Broncos defensive coordinator of 2015-2016. During that time, the Broncos had one of the best defensive units of the past decade, including the famous “No Fly Zone”.

Phillips changed the Broncos defense to one of the best units in the NFL during his two-year stint in Denver and did the same for the Rams just a few seasons later.

Earlier this week, Phillips held a Q and A session on his Twitter page and recalled his time at the Broncos, particularly coaching Super Bowl 50 MVP, Von Miller.

Question: How much do you value to witness a rare SB MVP version of Miller? Where is 2015 Broncos Defense ranked? #AskWade

– @ coachfoxy21

A: pic.twitter.com/kK2Qit5BYo

– Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 9, 2020

Even at the age of 72, Phillips has a strong desire to continue his coaching career, saying:

“I’m really not ready to retire. I think I have more football in me. I’m going to coach sometime next year. I’m going to coach next year, and I’m going to enjoy it. I feel like I can make a contribution deliver, so I’m going to do that. “

Phillips has a long history with the Broncos organization, dating back to the days when John Elway returned to pass. Phillips served as the Denver defensive coordinator from 1989-1992 and as the head coach from 1993-1994.

When the Broncos and Phillips split up after the 2016 season, there appeared to be no bad blood between the two parties. Phillips was not fired because the Broncos simply chose not to renew his contract.

A lot has changed since the Broncos switched from Phillips. The organization has undergone a complete transformation and is now under the command of head coach Vic Fangio.

Fangio himself is a defending specialist and put together a respectable defense in his first season that led the show.

Ed Donatell is the current defensive coordinator of the Broncos. Donatell came with Fangio from Chicago and is responsible for building up the defense while Fangio looks over the whole team.

It is not certain how and if Phillips could fit into the current Broncos coaching trajectory, but he could be a valuable product given his expertise and knowledge of coaching in the NFL.

After being head coach and coordinator, Phillips was able to lend a helping hand to Fangio and Donatell, who are both entering their second year in their current roles.

Moreover, Phillips is loved by almost every player he has coached and had great relationships with Miller and others during his time in Denver.

Phillips also has some good mojo around him. Since 1989, every team that Phillips has hired has made the play-offs in its first franchise season.

Phillips was sensational in his last restart with Denver. Given his desire to continue coaching, the idea of ​​getting Phillips back on board is not uncommon and could be a powerful move if the Broncos continue to follow their way back to the play-offs.