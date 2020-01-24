Should the Australia Day of January 26 be postponed? The results are in

Destructive. Sharing. Disrespectful.

These are not words that many countries could use to describe their official national day. In this regard, we are largely on our own.

Every year the debate rages over whether Australia Day should be celebrated on January 26th across the country and this year was no different.

Both the Prime Minister and the opposition leader have agreed that this should remain the same, and thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets again on Sunday to protest a day of mourning.

The New Daily wanted to know what you thought, so we asked.

Perhaps an indication of how heated this debate got in just under 48 hours was voted by almost 4,500 people in our survey – we asked you what you think about a change in the date and what reasons therefor.

The result was emphatic.

An overwhelming majority of 60.3 percent of our audience would like Australia Day to be postponed from January 26, compared to the 39.7 percent who are satisfied with the current situation.

Politicians would call it a landslide.

The shift in the date was rated as outstanding in all states and territories. In New South Wales, 61 percent of respondents voted for a change in date, the ACT had 72 percent, Victoria 63.3 percent, Queensland 56.5 percent, South Australia 55.9 percent, Western Australia 53.7 percent and Tasmania 63.7 Percentage percent of those questioned were in favor of relocating.

So why change?

Many “yes” voters said they felt uncomfortable celebrating a day that symbolized the beginning of oppression for the First Nation population in Australia.

“Jan (sic) 26 is a day of mourning for a significant group of Australians – our first people,” wrote one respondent from Sydney.

“A celebration of Australia should take place at a different time so that the broad Australian population can think about the atrocities committed against the Aborigines since the white settlement on January 26th.”

Many respondents said they only wanted a holiday. Photo: AAP

The current date for human rights crimes against our indigenous people to begin was a common feeling, but a change would do little to remedy the past injustice.

“The injustice of the past is not magically forgotten,” wrote one respondent from Perth.

“Neither will it be easier to accept if the date changes. They will still be a scar for the indigenous community. The past cannot be undone. Changing the date won’t change anything. “

Another from Queensland wrote: “The development of today’s Australia should be described as ‘warts and everything’, especially with regard to the brutal treatment of the original Australians and their disregard for them.

“I have the feeling that most of our society has learned from past mistakes and hopefully can continue.”

Some non-voters voiced concern that if we change the date, we could walk on a “slippery slope” that puts other important dates such as Christmas at risk of being misplaced.

“Marxist workers”

Of course, there were occasional cultural warriors on both sides.

“Why should we deal with a group of Marxist workers? I live in the western QLD, ”wrote Queenslander.

“I don’t know any Aboriginal people out there who tell us about the date or even the day … like most of us. We actually have lives and real estate that we have to take care of.”

On the other hand, some argued that many of our data have no historical significance.

“We choose any date for the Queen’s birthday,” wrote one respondent from Brisbane.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets this weekend. Photo: AAP

“Why should you stick to the current date that harms the Aboriginal people? The only date with a claim is New Year’s Day. “

Several Yes voters suggested postponing Australia Day to May 8 (Mayte Day), but a big argument against it is how a Sydney No voter found that May 8 is too cold to grill ,

In an interesting twist, some yes voters didn’t swing because they thought it was an invasion, but because they focused too much on NSW.

“(January 26) is the creation of the New South Wales colony – not the Commonwealth of Australia,” wrote one, who may not be surprisingly living in central Melbourne.

“Don’t unite, don’t share. It’s about the Sydney colony, and the rest of the country. Surely Federation Day would bring more together, ”said a Tasmanian.

Others simply found the date impractical. An Adelaide respondent said it was: “Too soon after Christmas.”