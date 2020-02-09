Should Seat build a new generation Toledo based on the Leon 2020?

The fourth generation Seat Toledo received the ax in 2018 after six years of production. The model was based on the same platform as the Skoda Rapid, which is still alive in some markets, and replaced the Mk3, which was based on the basics of the Leon and Audi A3 of the second generation as well as the VW Golf Mk5 and Mk6.

With the new generation of Leon, some have now wondered what a hypothetical Toledo with MQB underpinning and the face of its sibling with a hatchback would look like. XTomi was among them, so he created a rendering that puts the four-door seat (or would it be a five-door liftback?) In the spotlight, giving it a longer rear overhang and keeping the rest of the design elements.

To be honest, Seat will continue to invest in SUVs, so the Toledo has no chance of seeing daylight again. So you have to settle for the Leon, which looks better than ever. The Spanish compact hatch has a striking exterior design that combines sharp folds with rounded surfaces and a slightly sloping roof line. The cockpit is based on the Golf 8, but offers a unique design and the latest technical features, including an 8 or 10 inch infotainment system and 10.25 inch digital displays. Voice control and smartphone integration will be part of the offer.

The engine range includes the 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0 liter TSI petrol engines with outputs between 90 hp (89 hp / 66 kW) and 190 hp (187 hp / 140 kW). In addition to the 2.0-liter TDI diesel engines with 115 and 150 hp (113 hp / 148 hp – 85 kW / 110 kW), a 1.5-liter CNG (compressed natural gas) with 128 hp / 96 kW is also available , In addition to a 1.4 TSI plug-in hybrid with 204 hp (201 hp / 150 kW) and a 13 kWh battery pack for an emission-free range of 60 km (37), mild hybrid versions of the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI offered miles). The new Leon will be launched in the second quarter of the year.

