Should frozen embryos be considered as marital property?

ZOUTSTAD – When Ruby Torres was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 at the age of 33, she was told that her treatment could cause infertility. Torres knew she wanted to be a mother, so to increase her chances of having a biological child later, she and her then friend John Terrell, then 37, agreed to create embryos – using her eggs and his sperm – and she freezing for later implantation by in vitro fertilization, according to court documents.

The couple signed a contract at the fertility clinic: if they separated, the embryos could be given to another couple or one partner would be allowed to use them – as long as the other partner had given their consent. Four days later they got married.

In 2017 they divorced after three years of marriage and started a lawsuit over the embryos. Torres wanted to keep the embryos, but Terrell did not want to father children with his ex-wife. A family court initially ruled in favor of Terrell, and then the decision was annulled and Torres decided in favor of Torres. But on January 23, the Arizona Supreme Court overturned the decision and decided in favor of Terrell and required the pair to donate the embryos.

“It was an emotional roller coaster, but from the very beginning I had the hope that one day I could carry one of my own embryos,” Torres told the Deseret news. “Coming to this point, knowing that I will turn 40 and have to have a hysterectomy to make sure that I no longer have cancer, it is very difficult. I cried most of the weekend.”

Terrell did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Deseret News. The court said it was “familiar with the inevitable emotional fallout” that could result from the decision, but because the couple could not reach an agreement, the court said, according to the contract, “the court could only donate the embryos Torres’ lawyer, Stanley Murray, said he disputed the court’s decision and claimed that the language of the contract gave the court the power to intervene and award the embryos to one of the parties in the the couple could not agree.

The decision comes at a time when advances in reproductive technology have made it possible for many people – such as single parents, LGBTQ couples, cancer survivors, people with fertility challenges – to have biological children who may not have been able to do so in the Past. But with these new developments comes a new set of moral, ethical and legal questions: should embryos be considered marital property? Are embryos alive?

A portrait of Ruby Torres, taken on Thursday January 30, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Torres fights a court ruling that she must donate her frozen embryos.

“No one should be forced to age”

The Torres case is not the first to enter into a dispute over embryos. In a case that made headlines in 2014, actress Sofia Vergara’s former husband tried to prosecute Vergara for the right to use the frozen embryos they had created when they were together (Vergara, who has since remarried, did not want to that the embryos were children).

Judicial disputes about embryos date back to the 1990s, but because family law varies from state to state, courts across the country have decided differently in different cases, so there is no legal consensus on how these cases should be decided, Naomi said Cahn, professor at the George Washington University School of Law, specializing in reproductive technology.

But what is at the root of many of the cases is a fundamental question: what is more important – the right of a person to age, or the right of a person not to age?

“I think the core principle is that no one should become a parent against their will, “Dr. said. Arthur Caplan, founder of the Medical Ethics Division at the Langone Medical Center of New York University. “Both parents must give permission for the use of the embryo.”

Caplan says that this principle should be true even if the partner using the embryo does not ask for child benefit or parental involvement from the other party (Torres did not ask Terrell). It’s not about money, it’s the ability to choose whether or not a person is created and comes into the world without your permission, but with your genetic material, he said.

A portrait of Ruby Torres, taken on Thursday January 30, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. Torres fights a court ruling that she must donate her frozen embryos.

A case in 1992 in Tennessee, Davis v. Davis, supported Davis’ vision, which could destroy embryos about the objections of the woman she wanted to use. But other cases are reversed: a 2015 case in Illinois, Szafranski v. Dunston, has awarded embryos to a woman because of her ex-boyfriend’s protests.

Embryos: people or property?

While embryo disputes have cropped up in the courts, state legislators are largely reluctant to address this complex and thorny issue, Caplan said.

But an exception to that trend came about as a result of the Torres case. In 2018, Arizona became the first state in the country to pass a law allowing frozen embryos to be given to the person who wants them to develop “until birth” after the couple’s divorces.

Cultural beliefs play an important role in how people think about embryo disputes, Cahn said.

“There are many cultural fears about reproduction and fertility maintenance, both in the context of cancer and in the context of women’s aging and decreasing fertility,” Cahn said.

Although embryos are not fetuses, disputes over frozen embryos are an interesting turn in the pro-life versus pro-choice debate, Cahn said, with cultural concerns about this topic often entangled in a larger ideological debate about whether an embryo is alive. But this issue differs from the abortion debate, Cahn said, because embryos are collectively genetic material that exists outside the body, while pregnancy takes place in the body of a woman and therefore causes problems around the woman’s own physical autonomy, privacy and health in the game.

“The status of embryos as humans or property or potential humans remains troubled,” Caplan said. “It has been years ago. There is no consistency and there is no response from state courts. Some have said that we cannot treat embryos as humans, others have said that they are absolutely humans. ”

As far as Caplan is concerned, embryos are not people. Embryos cannot live on their own without being implanted in a woman’s womb.

“I personally think that embryos are not people,” he said. “Although it is true that every life starts with conception, not every conception can become a life. I am in the camp that says that embryos are not people, but we can treat them as human biological material that deserves respect. “

“It’s hard to know that I’ll never see that child.”

With IVF becoming more common, the courts are likely to see more and more embryo disputes, she said.

“This issue will keep coming,” Cahn said. “There are relatively few states that have tackled it, but hundreds of thousands of embryos are being stored. So this issue is very much alive. ”

In anticipation, Cahn says that clinics should do better counseling before they decide to take this important step. They must have a thorough understanding of the implications of creating an embryo together, both legally and ethically, if the couple were to divorce or one of them would die.

“If you are considering in vitro fertilization, which you really focus on, is: will I become pregnant? It is really very difficult to project in the future and ask difficult questions such as: will my relationship survive? What happens to the embryos when we get a divorce? ‘She said.

Caplan says the increasing popularity of IVF has made it a very profitable industry, one that lacks the regulatory or supervisory requirements – which would provide stricter guidelines to ensure that patients give informed consent about the consequences of their decision.

“In vitro fertilization has become such a huge company that they are lobbying to do what they want,” he said. “And people who use IVF are so desperately looking for children that they don’t want legislation. They just want babies. ”

In the meantime, Torres is considering bringing the case before the US Supreme Court, but fears that her dream of having biological children will never come true.

“It gives me some hope that my embryos are not completely gone, maybe someone will adopt them,” she said. “Maybe someone can have my child with my embryos and give birth and raise that child. But it’s hard to know that I will never see that child. “