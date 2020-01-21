Shots in Kansas City resulted in 2 deaths and 15 injuries

By Alta Spells, CNN

(CNN) – An armed man opened fire on people waiting in line to get to a bar in Kansas City on Sunday evening and was stopped by an armed guard, police said.

A man the police believe is the shooter and a woman have been found dead in the bar parking lot. Kansas City police captain David Jackson said the armed guard had arrested the gunman in the parking lot.

Filming took place hours after the Kansas City Chiefs won a trip to the Super Bowl LIV and defeated the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

According to business records, Bar 9ine Ultra Lounge is owned by former chief cornerback Alphonso Hodge, CNN subsidiary KCTV reported.

The officers were nearby when the call for the shootout came shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, said Jackson. Officers were not involved in the shots and did not fire, Jackson said.

At least 15 people came to nearby hospitals with injuries, three of which were in critical condition, Jackson said.

The police do not know if it was a specific person or if there was a malfunction that led to the shootout. It is not known what type of weapon was used.

“Detectives and investigators at the crime scene will collect evidence and speak to witnesses to collect evidence and other information to see what led to the shooting,” Jackson said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed condolences on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives have been lost or affected by the mass shootings last night.” Lucas tweeted Monday. “Thankful security doesn’t seem to have made the situation any worse.”

