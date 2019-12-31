Shots in Abbotsford, police call for witnesses, video recordings – BC

Loading...

Published on December 30, 2019 at 7:58 p.m.

There were more shots on the Lower Mainland on Monday, this time in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police said they were called to a house on the 3600 block of Heritage Drive to report shots fired shortly after 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said they spoke to a 19-year-old local man who told them that he ran towards a house when someone fired at him in a white SUV and encountered a vehicle parked in the driveway.

The man informed the police that the suspects had then fled to the SUV.

The police said there were no injuries in the attack.

Investigators said that they are still working on determining a motive, but that the shootout is not accidental.

Anyone with information about the incident or video or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

