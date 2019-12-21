Shots at the residence of Regina, which lead to a "very slight injury" to the person in the residence of Regina

Loading...

Published on December 21, 2019 at 12:06 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The police in Regina believe that firing shots at a house on Friday was no accident.

At around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, the police arrived in a house on the 1100 block of Retallack Street after reports of gunfire.

CONTINUE READING:

Another Airbnb party in Toronto ends with gunfire prompting action



Police say the home has suffered damage from firing a gun. The police said they found a victim in the residence who was "very slightly injured" by the shooting.

As a precaution, they were taken to the hospital and treated for the injury.

CONTINUE READING:

Man arrested after gunfire on a vehicle in the Renous, NB area



According to the Regina police, investigators are conducting investigations to clarify the circumstances and determine who was involved in the shootings.

Persons with information are requested to contact Regina Police Department on 306-777-6500, Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement agency on 1-800-222-8477.

The story continues under the advertisement

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR