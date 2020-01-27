Shot on iPhone, the snowboard video is spectacular; 4 points of view

A new Shot on iPhone snowboard video provides spectacular images of four top-class competitors on virgin powder in British Columbia, Canada.

It was filmed at Baldface Lodge, which is 6,700 feet above sea level in the Selkirk Mountains. Visitors are transported to the top of the ridges by snowcat or helicopter…

Apple posted the video (below) on its YouTube channel.

Follow Winter X Games snowboard competitors past and present Red Gerard, Danny Davis, Kimmy Fasani and Ben Ferguson as they explore unspoiled powder snow in the interior of British Columbia at the legendary Baldface Lodge .

The images are edited together from four points of view: aerial views from a helicopter or drone, fixed positions on the slopes, moving shots of fellow snowboarders and point of view images of the snowboarders themselves.

Baldface Lodge is a highly rated ski and snowboard resort with equivalent prices, at more than $ 1,000 CAD per day. He is reached by a short helicopter trip from Nelson.

As with most of these shootings, the Shot on iPhone snowboard video is likely to use a professional stabilization kit and cinematographic lenses, the iPhone 11 Pro being mainly used as a sensor.

Previous examples include a clip from Selena Gomez, 16 different artists on tour and great nature clips from four directors. Last year, Apple received an Emmy Award nomination for the Shot on iPhone ad campaign.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3iwC1AzxqA (/ embedded)

