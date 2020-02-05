Shorish and Brodie: How a minority government changes the lives of civil servants

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands up to vote at the Lower House on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on January 29, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE / REUTERS

Now that Parliament has resumed its session, the Canadian public service will experience a minority government for the first time since Stephen Harper’s 2006-11 governments. Canadians elected a liberal minority government that wants to continue to live up to the promises of the past four years, and new from the 2019 federal election platform that requires support from different parties to achieve. Although some officials at the top of the federal bureaucracy are well aware of the challenges of a minority government, others still have to experience them.

After an election, when a government is formed and the cabinet is revealed, there are two events that officials anticipate: the speech of the throne and the release of the ministerial mandate letters. In mid-December, they unveiled the government’s medium-term plans for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provided a contextual narrative for everyone, but especially for the public service, which is responsible for implementing the government’s agenda. The Speech from the Throne 2019 contained a fair amount of policy and program details that were taken from the campaign platform; in fact, the liberal platform was written as a fifth budget, making it operational and enforceable within the expected lifetime of a minority parliament. This is one reason why the government appears to be confident that its program will be supported by other parties.

The prospect of an election is always present during a minority government. The public service must be more focused and deliver tangible results that the government can communicate to voters in the shortest possible time. As a result, the public service will have to move away from how it operated under an eight-year majority and quickly get used to the current mentality and intentions of the government. In the short to medium term it must think that the demands and pressure on them are increased by instability and bias. The public service will have to be more aware than ever of where the political overlap lies. It must ensure that its non-partisan advice on policy and program options is broad enough to achieve the twin goals of the government: deliver on the liberal platform and get at least one of the other parties to the side.

A very targeted public service

The traditional function of the public service is that of implementing the policy: implementing the policy of the government of the day while maintaining its own standard of political neutrality. But as the country grows and evolves and the work of the public service grows, politicians need extra expertise and support; for example, civil servants are more involved in policy formulation. Today, Canadian officials are young, ambitious and filled with great ideas, all of which are reinforced by Trudeau’s acceptance of deliverology: an approach to achieving government priorities by closing the gap between policy-making and implementation. However, four years in a majority government is not enough to implement great ideas, let alone two years with a minority government. In this political context, the public service must remain strongly focused on what is achievable.

After a humble result on election night, Trudeau was clear that he would not form an alliance or coalition with a party or group of parties, but would work together and seek support on a case-by-case basis. Although this approach is the best way to proceed under a strong minority government, it has political risks. For example, policy ideas about the development of natural resources or affordability that interest only the liberals can lead to a vote without confidence in Parliament; if the opposition parties decide to support the government’s proposals, they can score political points by taking credit for adopting important pieces of legislation. The public service will therefore focus on the implementation of policies and programs that were already being prepared or can be implemented in the short term before the elections, so that the government can claim honor.

More responsibility for officials

Two important factors among many who will lead to highly targeted public services during a minority government are an increased demand for accountability and a decrease in the volume of new or expanded policy. According to David Good, an academic studying minority governments, senior officials and politicians will be very much taken up by government responsibility and decision-making powers will be further centralized, leading to a weakening of policy capacity within the public service. The government will increasingly shape policies and programs to further distinguish itself from the opposition.

Of course, minority parliaments provide extra supervision for the government and, by extension, for senior officials; based on their position, they also experience the effects of party politics and greater demands for accountability. Parliamentary committees – one of the many weapons that the opposition can use to hold the government to account – will offer many opportunities for rivalry between parties and at the same time test the government. Under a majority, the government can dictate what happens in committees because it holds the majority of the committee’s seats. In a minority situation, ministers and their senior officials must always be on their guard because the opposition can ask them to appear in committees to discuss almost everything. Under such circumstances, the government cannot close the debate in committee and officials must provide briefing material for ministers and officials who appear before commissions are bulletproof.

More control and calls for more accountability will make the government more risk-averse, which means that central agencies such as the Privy Council Office, the Department of Finance and to a certain extent the Treasury Board secretariat will have more power. They will act as gatekeepers for the offices of the resulting ministers, ensuring that government priorities are implemented quickly. From the public service perspective, senior officials will necessarily become more political, because central agencies will have an iron grip on government policies and programs.

The liberal government will be less willing to introduce bold new policy ideas from its platform and will stick to earlier commitments and companies that will be guaranteed support in the lower house. For example, infrastructure spending was an important part of the 2019 platform of each party. The liberals will try to speed up spending on the infrastructure program, which was previously created to spend nearly $ 100 billion in new dollars, by transferring the funds to a number of existing infrastructure programs. By taking the safe way, the government can satisfy stakeholders across the country, while building momentum for an election that will come sooner than anyone would like.

In a minority situation, policy decisions and spending are further politicized and reinforced by parliamentary circumstances, because politicians are tempted to reward loyal deposits and ignore deposits they will never keep. The public service will have to adapt and become reactive, in order to avoid pitfalls and to ensure that the context of minorities is not forgotten. The continued existence of a minority government will depend not only on the political capacity of the party, but also on the officials who bring life to the ideas about which the government has been chosen. No matter how long this minority government will survive, it will present unique challenges to the Canadian public service and test its renowned effectiveness.

Hussain Shorish is an advisor to Bluesky Strategy Group, an office for government relations and strategic communication based in Ottawa. Neil Brodie is vice president of Bluesky Strategy Group.

This column has been reprinted from Policy Options.

ALSO IN ADVICE

Blair: a bumpy education in Canadian federal politics

Cohen: In the Trump era, who is willing to risk office for honor?

Today’s letters: Ottawa is still about racism