Shops evacuated after fresh cracks at Mascot Towers

The nightmare has returned for the residents of Sydney’s troubled mascot towers, with renewed concern about cracks in the brickwork in the troubled apartment complex.

Fire and Rescue NSW was called into the 132-apartment complex late Thursday after reports say the brickwork on a facade of one of the apartment towers had cracked. The area was taped and temporarily fenced in on Friday.

A Mascot Towers spokesman said on Friday that the engineering-tested cracking was cosmetic and would not affect the structural integrity of the building.

However, some commercial tenants had been asked to temporarily vacate the complex and a public security zone had been set up as a precaution.

“No bricks fell, there were no incidents, and the risk of falling bricks is considered low by our professional engineers. However, we are committed to the public and committed to public safety,” said the spokesman on Friday.

“We are developing a remediation plan to address this issue and we hope that this plan will be completed within a week for the remediation to begin.”

Tearful Mascot Towers home owner Vijay Vital during an August exam on cracking. Photo: AAP

The residents of the 132 apartments of the Mascot Tower were evacuated in mid-June because the primary supporting structure and the facade masonry showed cracks.

At the end of August, the owners agreed to levy a special $ 7 million fee for the first stage of the rework. The total cost of the repair has been estimated at over $ 10 million.

Some residents remain excluded from the complex as the NSW government extends rental grants until March 2020.

The evacuation of the mascot towers and a number of other people in Sydney, including the Opal Tower in the Sydney Olympic Park, prompted the appointment of the NSW building commissioner.

New South Wales Minister of Better Law Kevin Anderson said Thursday that Commissioner David Chandler would have up to 15 employees to implement reforms in the state’s difficult construction sector.

The changes – including a star rating system to identify and ban high-risk builders with poor track records – are part of the controversial NSW Design and Building Practitioners Bill. It is expected to be on the agenda when the NSW parliament is re-opened next week.

Mr. Anderson said the legislation should be passed.

“We want our team to be ready to deliver the project as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’re also making progress with the risk assessment tool that aggregates builder, designer, certifier, and developer data to create a risk and compliance profile for each project.”

-with AAP